Top 5 Stories of the Week – September 10, 2021

Cary, NC — With summer coming to an end this month and the feel of fall creeping in, it’s no wonder this week’s top 5 stories are mostly centered around outdoor events.

This week’s Harold’s Blog is a recap of Lazy Daze, a look at public safety, including Town of Cary staff COVID cases and vaccination rates, and more local government updates.

Starting this Thursday, and continuing every Thursday night through the end of October, the LIVE in the District concert series is back at Park West Village in Morrisville.

Don’t miss this edition of weekend events! It includes a 9/11 day of service, live music downtown & the 2-day Beer Bourbon & BBQ Festival.

Curious to know what September produce and other goodies you might find at the Cary Downtown Farmers Market? We’ve got the lineup right here.

This month’s Cary History column takes a look at the 1996 celebration of Cary High’s centennial year. Take a look at the school’s history and celebrations through the eyes of alum & later athletic director, Guy Mendenhall.

Story and photos by Ashley Kairis.

