‘LIVE in the District’ Concert Series Starts Thursday

Cary, NC — Starting this Thursday, and continuing every Thursday night through the end of October, the Live in the District concert series is back at Park West Village in Morrisville.

Live Music Nights

Each Thursday night September 9 – October 28, locals are invited to bring their lawn chairs and blankets to join in the fun of the LIVE in The District Music Series from 6:30 – 9 PM. There will be new performance groups for each of the next 8 Thursdays and it’s all happening outdoors, in front of the Park West 14 movie theater.

All attendees will enjoy free, LIVE performances from the best beach music artists in the state. Whether you want to sit, stand, or dance, there’s plenty to see and do in this beautiful, less humid weather.

Family Activities

Family Fun Activities will vary week-to-week with on-site beverage options available for concert-goers 21 and up. Lawn games, face painting, inflatable axe throwing and cornhole boards will also be available.

And, when all the dancing works up your appetite, there are more than 20 restaurants to choose from at the center. Stay tuned to the Park West social channels for more info.

Full Series Lineup

Here’s the 2021 line-up featuring some of your favorite Carolina Beach Music bands!

Sept 9 – Legacy Motown Revue

Sept 16 – North Tower

Sept 23 – The Tams

Sept 30 – Band of Oz

Oct 7 – Too Much Sylvia

Oct 14 – The Entertainers

Oct 21 – Liquid Pleasure

Oct 28 – The Embers

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos courtesy of Park West Village.

