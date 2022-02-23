It’s a Wrap, Cary

Cary, NC — In this last article from CaryCitizen, we are sharing a few key statistics and letting our readers do most of the talking.

CaryCitizen By the Numbers

CaryCitizen began publication in July of 2009. Here are some vital stats about the life of the publication.

Published stories: 6,656

Social media followers: 25,702

Monthly Page Views: 50,528

Total page views: 5.7 million

Subscriber emails sent: 4.1 million

Subscriber emails opened: 2.3 million

Ads shown per year: 1.8 million

Google Search results: 1.65 million annually

Community Testimonials

We have gotten an outpouring of generous words in the past few weeks that, in our view, tell the story of our sendoff better than we ever could. Thanks to all who had these kind things to say:

“It’s been a good run, and it was always a pleasure working with and just chatting with you.” — Kevan Hester

“Thank you for all your support over the past decade, wishing you and Hal the best!” —Derek Wilkins

“You were always generous with your time and interest in Cary Ballet. That was much appreciated.” — Suzanne Murley

“CaryCitizen has been just as important for keeping up with our rapidly growing, ever-changing beloved Cary, and I will greatly miss “you” but certainly offer thanks and best wishes as you move on to other chapters in your lives. Take care, stay well ~ with a virtual hug.” — Kay Struffolino

“Lindsey and Hal, You two have always inspired me with your creativity and excitement for life, and I know you have so many adventures ahead. Working at CaryCitizen exposed me to people, foods, entrepreneurs and experiences that have influenced how I see the world today. I will continue staying in touch but wanted to use this opportunity to say it was such a privilege to work with you and write stories about my hometown, a writer’s dream.

You should be proud of CaryCitizen and I wish you all the best! Hugs until we meet again.” — Jessica Adams

“CaryCitizen has been a class act from Day One. Lindsey and Hal, thanks for telling Cary’s stories so beautifully and well. All the best in your next adventures!” — Representative Gale Adcock

“I’ve really enjoyed staying abreast of local Cary info via your site. I will miss the content and focus but know it takes a lot of work to keep something like this going.” — Michelle Smith

“The end of an era. I certainly was proud to be part of the initial launch. It has been a pleasure to watch CaryCitizen grow and provide the community with so much information and so many stories. Thank you and best of luck in your future endeavors.” — Leslie Huffman

“I appreciate the opportunity to write the “Aging in Place” series many years ago as a Senior Real Estate Specialist. CaryCitizen will be missed! Thank you.” — Nancy Caggia

“Going to miss CaryCitizen only lived here a short time but have enjoyed reading Cary news on here.” — Monica Sanders

“In 2010, my CaryCitizen Press Pass provided the open door I needed to connect with the community where I’d lived for a dozen years and didn’t know. It was how I discovered Cary Ballet Conservatory. That was life-changing, in the very best way. So go and do the voodoo, that you do! I will miss the credentials and parking pass for the NC State Fair though!” — Brooke Meyer

“Hal, Lindsey and Ashley, You have contributed so much to Cary through your blog, and we have all greatly benefited. THANK YOU for a good run. I’m grateful to all of you for this insightful publication. But I will miss it. All the best to all three of you. I will be watching for future good things from you.” — Peggy Van Scoyoc

“So sad to see CaryCitizen go. But wishing you all the best of luck with your new endeavors.” — Patty Cervenka

“Sorry to see this but understand. Enjoy the next step and good luck!” — Jeff Fike

“All of you will be missed and many thanks for helping Cary American Legion Post 67 through the years.” — Curtis Leary, American Legion Post 67

“Thank you for all the passion you have put into this project. After the end of The Cary newspaper, this has been my source of all things Cary, from events, statistics, politics, and of course, the local stories that connect me to my town and to others who live here. I hope someone will fill the information and inspiration hole left by the loss of CaryCitizen. Enjoy your next adventure.” — Cindilee Thorne

“I just want to say thank you for the many contributions the CaryCitizen has made over these many years to enriching Cary. It will be missed!” — Cary Town Council member, Jack Smith

“CaryCitizen has been instrumental in covering all things Cary from the possibly mundane to serious matters such as the changes that Cary is going through as it continues to grow. It is how Phil and I have kept up with Cary and what is happening from afar. I’ll certainly miss it, but I know that you will continue to support Cary – just in different ways.” — Barbara Shepard

“If you were anywhere near our home this morning you would have heard a very loud “Oh NOOOOOOO” when I read that the CaryCitizen would no longer be appearing in my e-mail after Feb. 24. You have moved mountains to create your wonderful publication, and each of you certainly deserves to follow your heart. I’m thrilled about your exciting and rewarding futures.

I can’t tell you how much all of your efforts through the years have meant to all of us. You have creatively woven the past, present and future together giving all who live in Cary a deep sense of the Town’s impressive character, creativity, opportunities, joy and rich history. We will always have the fondest memories of CaryCitizen, but look forward to hearing about your ventures in the future.

Thank you for producing such an extraordinary source of information, and for all you have done to make our community so very special…you are special!!!!

My best always.” — Anne Kratzer

“Thank you for your EXCELLENT editing and manipulation to make my articles look fantastic. You are great and a wonderful person. It’s been an absolute pleasure working with you and while I’m still bummed out the CaryCitizen closing down, I wish you nothing but the best. It’s been a blast.” — Canes writer, Bob Fennel

“Well, this is quite a shock, but understandable. Publishing is a great responsibility and a whole lot of work. CaryCitizen was THE BEST source to find out about all-things-Cary. Caryites were so blessed — and spoiled — for so many years having such wonderful coverage of our community. You will be so missed! Thank you!” — Leah Campbell

“Lindsey and Hal. Wishing you all the best as you enter this next chapter in your professional life. Many thanks for all of the support that you gave me with the Concert Singers of Cary.” — Larry Speakman

“Sorry to see CaryCitizen end. I look forward to reading every week. Thank you for sharing our community happenings over the years. Good luck on your new endeavors.” — Elizabeth Carroll

“I was a huge fan of your Latest from CaryCitizen emails and the fresh content that it afforded me and all those in Cary that subscribed to it. You will be missed!” — Joe Ragone

“Thanks for the memories. CaryCitizen performed a wonderful service to the community.” — Jerry Gambill

“Saddened to hear the news of CaryCitizen. Will be missed sorely here! Most of all, I thank you for the opportunity to publish my little birding pieces over the last few years. It was a hoot. (pun intended).” — David Lindquist

Story from staff reports. Photos courtesy of Hal Goodtree.

