2022 Festivals at Koka Booth Amphitheatre

Cary, NC —

8003 Regency Parkway

Cary, NC

Tacos ‘N Taps – Saturday, April 22

12-5 PM | Tickets available by session

This all-you-care-to-taste Beer and Tequila Festival offers up some of the Triangle’s Best Tacos and Mexican Food, the best dancing music from Triangle Area Bands, margaritas, contests and some other surprises.

All guests will enjoy a souvenir glass for an all-you-care-to-taste experience with over 60+ craft beers, mezcals, margaritas, and tequilas. Some ciders and wine will be in the mix as well.

Whiskey, Wine & Fire – Saturday, April 23

4-9 PM | Tickets available by session

This exclusive foodie celebration will feature: Whiskey Bars, Elegant Wines & Cocktails, Great Music, Tented Food Stations, Food Trucks, & Restaurants and intimate firepits. Relax Around the Fire Gardens and enjoy an inspired take on fire-kissed BBQ, specialty grilling, and drink pairings.

Each Guest Receives a souvenir glass to enjoy all-you-care-to-taste Whiskey & Wine Tastings as you stroll from table to table. Listen to Live Music on the main stage!

Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival – August 5 & 6

2 Days of 60+ Beers, 40+ Bourbons & Lots of Barbeque

Get ready to enjoy all those pleasures that true Southerners live by – Beer, Bourbon, Barbeque, Boots, Bacon, Biscuits, Bluegrass, and Smoked Beasts! It’s two great days of beer sippin’, bourbon tastin’, music listenin’, cigar smokin’, and barbeque eatin’.

Your admission buys you a sampling glass so you can enjoy an all-you-care-to-taste sampling of beer and bourbon. Here’s more of what you can expect at the festival:

Each guest receives a souvenir glass to enjoy all-you-care-to-taste beer and bourbon tastings as you stroll from table to table.

BBQ Galore! Enjoy the great barbeque selection from our vendors onsite – pulled pork from whole hogs, ribs, brisket, chickens, sausages, and all the fixins’ you can imagine. We’ll keep the portions heavy and the prices low.

The “Shrine of Swine” is back! Enjoy whole hogs during each session. Pork worship at its finest!

Enjoy Seminars in the Tasting Theater with Master Distillers, Brewmasters, and Pit Masters from the deep South.

GAME IT: The Cochon Carnival is loaded with fun activities and games to keep everyone challenged. Connect Four, giant Jenga, basketball, ping pong and so much more……

DANCE: Listen To Live Rock & Blues Music and great Bluegrass on The Main Stage.

SHOP: Browse Cool Exhibits of Brewerania, Hot sauces, bbq accessories, and even a cigar area outside for all guests to enjoy.

Festivals Are Just the Start

Experience much more than festivals at Koka Booth Amphitheatre this year with their full lineup of live talents, shows and more at BoothAmphitheatre.com.

Story from staff reports. Photos courtesy of Booth Amphitheatre.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.