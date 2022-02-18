Top 5 Stories of the Week: February 18, 2022
Cary, NC — A new Cary logo, more tenants at Fenton and the announcement of CaryCitizen’s last few days of publishing.
It’s been a big week, so let’s catch you up on our top 5 most-read stories!
1. Fenton Announces First Office Tenant & 2 New Retailers
On February 14th, the Fenton team announced the addition of two more retailers and the first office tenant of the 69-acre mixed-use project.
2. Retiring CaryCitizen
Effective February 23, 2022, Goodtree and Company Inc., the parent company of CaryCitizen, will retire the CaryCitizen news website. “It was a difficult decision, but one we had been contemplating for a while,” said CaryCitizen publisher Hal Goodtree.
See the full announcement story.
3. Harold’s Blog: Quarterly Meeting & Cary’s New Logo
4. Cary History: The Franklin Farm
Take a look back in Cary’s history with this column about the Franklin Farm (which had familial ties to Benjamin Franklin!)
5. Final Cary COVID Report
s the COVID tide ebbing in Cary? Take a look at our final Cary COVID Report for the latest trends, stats & a look back at the last 2+ years of coverage.
Story by Ashley Kairis photos courtesy of Hines and Town of Cary.
