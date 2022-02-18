Top 5 Stories of the Week: February 18, 2022

Cary, NC — A new Cary logo, more tenants at Fenton and the announcement of CaryCitizen’s last few days of publishing.

It’s been a big week, so let’s catch you up on our top 5 most-read stories!

On February 14th, the Fenton team announced the addition of two more retailers and the first office tenant of the 69-acre mixed-use project.

Effective February 23, 2022, Goodtree and Company Inc., the parent company of CaryCitizen, will retire the CaryCitizen news website. “It was a difficult decision, but one we had been contemplating for a while,” said CaryCitizen publisher Hal Goodtree.

See the full announcement story.

Say hello to Cary’s new logo and a few of its adaptations. See more information on the approved logo and the latest updates from our local government in this week’s Harold’s Blog

Take a look back in Cary’s history with this column about the Franklin Farm (which had familial ties to Benjamin Franklin!)

s the COVID tide ebbing in Cary? Take a look at our final Cary COVID Report for the latest trends, stats & a look back at the last 2+ years of coverage.

Story by Ashley Kairis photos courtesy of Hines and Town of Cary.

