Fenton Announces First Office Tenant & 2 New Retailers

Cary, NC — Yesterday, the Fenton team announced the addition of two more retailers and the first office tenant of the 69-acre mixed-use project.

Women’s clothing boutique Altar’d State and its mid-size and plus-size brand Arula will open at the project this spring. Compass, a leading real estate technology company, will combine its Triangle-area offices in a new space at Fenton this fall.

Compass Named First on Office Lineup

Compass, a leading real estate technology firm, will occupy 8,260 square feet at The Offices at Fenton. Compass launched in North Carolina in 2021 and aims to empower its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients.

“When looking for a space in Cary, it was really important for us to find a vibrant location for our agents that will draw many people from the community,” said Gina Van Benthuysen, sales manager at Compass. “We are so excited about the central location, the fantastic tenants, and elevated space that we’re building in the area and look forward to helping our clients in Cary find their place in the world.”

With more than 25,000 agents serving communities across the U.S., Compass is now the country’s largest independent real estate brokerage. The firm’s office at Fenton will serve as a hub for their business operations in Cary. Founding Triangle Compass agents Linda Trevor, Debbie Van Horn, and Margaret Struble will be based in the Fenton office, along with other Compass agents and teams.

“The Offices at Fenton offer an integrated and dynamic mixed-use environment that puts happy hour, after-work errands, lunchtime business meetings, outdoor gathering spaces and midday yoga classes within walking distance. We’re thrilled to provide an inspiring, next-generation workspace for Compass to grow its Triangle-area presence and look forward to bringing additional office users to the project this year,” said Paul Zarian, managing director at Hines.

Retail Portion Now Over 90% Leased

Altar’d State will open a 6,800-square-foot store at Fenton. The rapidly growing women’s fashion brand offers a welcoming and sanctuary-like experience with warm associates who make their customers feel special. Built upon the founding principles of giving back and making a difference in the world, Altar’d State will provide a distinctive shopping experience with thoughtfully curated products in store and online.

The boutique will also open a 1,700-square-foot space and storefront dedicated to its mid-size and plus-size fashion brand Arula, a curated collection exclusively for sizes 10–24. The retail portion of Fenton is now over 90% leased.

Previously Announced at Fenton

Vestique, Southern Tide, Archer Paper Goods and Club Pilates join a roster of previously announced offerings, including:

Williams Sonoma

Pottery Barn

Athleta

Paragon Theaters

Arhaus Furniture

Sephora

Free People

Bailey’s Fine Jewelry

LunchboxWax

Zen Nail Bar

Von Kekel Aveda Lifestyle Salon Spa

Fenton will also create a community of culinary talent in Cary, with a restaurant lineup that includes:

Chef Scott Crawford’s Crawford Brothers Steakhouse

Steve Palmer’s Italian restaurant Colletta

Chef Michael Lee’s M Sushi

Chef Ford Fry’s Tex-Mex restaurant Superica

Whiskey bar Dram & Draught, a local favorite owned by Triangle residents Drew Schenck and Kevin Barrett

Honeysuckle Gelato

CRU Food & Wine Bar

Sports & Social, which will be the Triangle’s largest sports bar at 22,000 square feet

See more Fenton coverage on CaryCitizen.

More About Fenton

Fenton is located along I-40 and Cary Towne Boulevard, a prominent interstate interchange that occupies a central location in the Triangle.

The completed first phase of Fenton will deliver approximately 345,000 square feet of shops, restaurants and entertainment space, 200,000 square feet of office space, a 175-key boutique hotel and The Allison, a 357-unit luxury apartment community that will begin pre-leasing in early 2022.

For project updates, follow @FentonNC on social media and visit the website at fentonnc.com.