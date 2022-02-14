Cary’s 2022 Arbor Day Plans

Cary, NC — Cary’s annual Arbor Day, set for Saturday, March 12, is all about exploring the wonders of trees and forests!

Located outside the Bond Park Boathouse, the festival will run from 11 AM – 3 PM and feature tree identification walks, planting demonstrations, and Q&A with arborists, along with activities for kids, live music, and locally sourced food and drink.

Educational tables from local environmental groups will help answer any questions you have about trees in Cary, the benefits they provide, and how to support them.

My Tree, Our Tree Giveaway (Registration required)

The 2022 Arbor Day celebration will be held in conjunction with the My Tree, Our Tree native tree giveaway program.

This program allows registered Cary citizens to pick up one free native tree per household to plant in their yard and add to the community’s tree canopy. Learn more about the program in this article and if you’re ready to participate, register online.

Cary is a Tree City USA Community

The Town of Cary also proudly announces its Tree City USA Community designation that it has received annually since 1983. “We achieve this award based on our investment in the management of our urban forests,” said a Town representative.

Have questions or want to know more? Contact Cary’s Environmental Outreach Program Coordinator, Sarah Justice.

Story by staff reports.

