Register for Spring Giveaway of Native Cary Trees

Cary, NC — If you’ve heard the phrase “My Tree, Our Tree” around town, it refers to a Town of Cary program that offers free, native trees to Cary residents who will take them home and plant them.

Note: Participation in this program is limited to Cary citizens.

How it Works

Six hundred free, native trees will be available in the spring My Tree, Our Tree giveaway on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Each household is eligible to receive one tree and the number of trees per species is limited, so once the list is available, it’s a great idea to consider a few different kinds that would be appropriate for your at-home landscape.

As providers of beauty, shade, and wildlife habitat, new trees will grow over time and add to the environmental health of our community by absorbing carbon dioxide and helping reduce flooding. If you’re interested in adding a tree to your yard and Cary’s tree canopy, here’s how to reserve yours and how to find great tips for the planting process.

Register for Your Tree Starting February 8th

Registration for the Saturday, March 12, 2022 tree giveaway opens Tuesday, February 8 at 9 AM through myCary.

As you get registered, your tree will stay in your cart for only 30 minutes, so be sure to register within that timeframe. You’ll know that you have successfully reserved a tree if you get an email that says, “You did it!” from the Town of Cary and it includes a payment receipt for $0.00 and a confirmation number.

Check-In & Pick Up Process: Saturday, March 12, 2022

The spring 2022 My Tree, Our Tree giveaway is happening in conjunction with Cary’s Arbor Day Celebration at Bond Park, 801 High House Rd. Join the festivities, food, and fun before you pick up your tree. There will be free tree identification walks and tree talks.

When you are ready to retrieve your tree, registered participants must first check-in at the My Tree, Our Tree table at the Buehler Shelter near the boathouse parking lot. Anytime between 11:30 AM and 2:30 PM, check-in, collect your planting kit, and receive your tree card. Follow the signs to the Ballfield 1 parking lot, present your tree card, and your tree will be loaded into your vehicle for you. There’s no need to rush — your tree has been reserved for you!

Use the identical process should the event be postponed until the rain date, Sunday, March 13.

Unable to pick up or plant your tree?

Volunteers may be able to help in the event you cannot pick up or plant your tree. After you are registered and receive a confirmation, call 311 to learn how you can request assistance. In addition to a free native tree, participants receive a planting kit that includes a:

Tree guard

Gift certificate for a FREE bag of topsoil

Gift certificate for a FREE bag of mulch

Rain gauge

Tree planting instruction sheet and manual

Tree Planting Tip Webinar

Cary’s Urban Forestry Manager, Katie Rose Levin, will conduct a virtual “Tree Planting Tips” webinar on March 9, 2022 from noon-12:45 PM specifically for My Tree, Our Tree participants.

In addition to providing tips, she will go over the tree check-in and pick-up process ahead of the giveaway. This will be a very informative 30-minute class and an additional 15 minute Q&A session will be included.

Share Your Tree

Once you have completed a tree planting in Cary, submit the tree planting details to Cary’s Community Tree Counter.

Participants can also post a picture to social media using #MyTreeOurTree and keep up with the initiative on the Cary it Green Facebook Page.

Story by Ashley Kairis.

