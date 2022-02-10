Retiring CaryCitizen

Cary, NC — Effective February 23, 2022, Goodtree and Company Inc., the parent company of CaryCitizen, will retire the CaryCitizen news website. “It was a difficult decision, but one we had been contemplating for a while,” said CaryCitizen publisher Hal Goodtree.

Other aspects of Goodtree & Co. will continue, including festivals, film production and the Downtown Cary Map.

Why Now?

Making the call to retire the site was certainly not an easy one, but one that the founders of CaryCitizen have contemplated for a while. Co-founders Lindsey Chester and Hal Goodtree have been lining up their retirement plan and CaryCitizen’s web editor, Ashley Kairis, will be starting a new job at CBS-17 later this month.

In short, a door opened up and Lindsey and Hal are using it as an opportunity to pivot into their next act.

For Lindsey, her retirement as CaryCitizen’s head of sales and marketing will open up new opportunities for her to grow her fine art career and to continue connecting people and community.

For Hal, his retirement as CaryCitizen’s publisher will allow him to put more time into his two newly-registered businesses, a record company and a music publishing entity.

In true Hal and Lindsey fashion, their retirement plan is quite eventful and most importantly will continue to be rooted in something they both love—creativity.

Heartfelt Thanks to Our Readers “We are very grateful to all the writers, photographers, advertisers and readers who helped us put Cary, North Carolina on the Triangle news map,” continued Goodtree. “We are also grateful for the privilege we have enjoyed telling the stories of Cary.” Since 2009, CaryCitizen has published over 6,650 stories. “We will continue to be here publishing, building community and telling stories, albeit in different ways,” said Goodtree. “We are looking forward to what comes next in the Cary news space,” Goodtree concluded.

If you’d like to send us a farewell note, please get in touch with ashley.kairis@carycitizen.com or leave a brief message in the comments.