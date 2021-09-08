September at the Cary Downtown Farmers Market
Cary, NC — The Cary Downtown Farmers Market is transitioning from its summer offerings to the favorites of fall and several vendors will have all the goodies to help shoppers prepare for football tailgating season, too!
The market is held every Saturday from 8 AM – 12 PM on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House located at 135 W. Chatham Street in Downtown Cary.
Some new finds around the market this month will include craft beer, cold brew concentrates, dog treats, and of course, some freshly harvested autumn produce like acorn squash and pumpkins.
As always, depending on crops and vendor schedules, offerings can vary week to week. With that in mind, here’s a look at what you might find at the Cary Downtown Farmers Market if you stop by one of these Saturday mornings of August.
September 2021 Produce
- Flowers
- Peppers
- Eggplant
- Cucumbers
- Spaghetti squash
- Butternut squash
- Acorn squash
- Pumpkins
- Potatoes
- Sweet potatoes
- Onions
- Herbs
- Muscadine Grapes
Meat & Dairy Products
- Pork
- Roasts
- Whole chickens
- Ground beef
- Steaks
- Bacon
- Sausage
- Bones for soup
- Whole milk
- Chocolate milk
- Goat cheese favorites like, “Cheese Louise,” Feta, and goat milk fudge
Coffees, Teas and Fresh Baked Goodies
- Freshly baked croissants
- Muffins
- Cinnamon rolls
- Macarons
- Fresh Hot/Cold coffee
- Custom blended teas
- Cold Brew Concentrates
Local Foods & Artisan Goods
- Assorted, handmade & one-of-a-kind jewelry
- Local honey
- 100% soy candles
- Beeswax candles
- Fresh tasting lemonade with fruit twists
- Variety of beauty products from lotions and soaps to body scrubs and beard oils
- Hand-painted planters
- Crotcheted kitchen items
- Granola
- Dog Treats
- Craft beer
Big Event of the Month: Farmers Fall Festival
Saturday, Sept. 25 | 9 AM – 3 PM | East Chatham Street
One must-attend Saturday of September is the Farmers Fall Festival, held in partnership with the Town of Cary. This event will bring together local makers, live musicians, and the community to enjoy a beer garden, food trucks, kids area, eco-education stations, and more activities for the whole family—and the family dogs, too!
Want more information on events and the market? Visit the Cary Downtown Farmers Market website and Facebook page.
Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos by Kairis and the Cary DT Farmers Market Facebook Page.
All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!