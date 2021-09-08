September at the Cary Downtown Farmers Market

Cary, NC — The Cary Downtown Farmers Market is transitioning from its summer offerings to the favorites of fall and several vendors will have all the goodies to help shoppers prepare for football tailgating season, too!

The market is held every Saturday from 8 AM – 12 PM on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House located at 135 W. Chatham Street in Downtown Cary.

Some new finds around the market this month will include craft beer, cold brew concentrates, dog treats, and of course, some freshly harvested autumn produce like acorn squash and pumpkins.

As always, depending on crops and vendor schedules, offerings can vary week to week. With that in mind, here’s a look at what you might find at the Cary Downtown Farmers Market if you stop by one of these Saturday mornings of August.

September 2021 Produce

Flowers

Peppers

Eggplant

Cucumbers

Spaghetti squash

Butternut squash

Acorn squash

Pumpkins

Potatoes

Sweet potatoes

Onions

Herbs



Muscadine Grapes

Meat & Dairy Products

Pork

Roasts

Whole chickens

Ground beef

Steaks

Bacon

Sausage

Bones for soup

Whole milk

Chocolate milk

Goat cheese favorites like, “Cheese Louise,” Feta, and goat milk fudge

Coffees, Teas and Fresh Baked Goodies

Freshly baked croissants

Muffins

Cinnamon rolls

Macarons

Fresh Hot/Cold coffee

Custom blended teas

Cold Brew Concentrates

Local Foods & Artisan Goods

Assorted, handmade & one-of-a-kind jewelry

Local honey

100% soy candles

Beeswax candles

Fresh tasting lemonade with fruit twists

Variety of beauty products from lotions and soaps to body scrubs and beard oils

Hand-painted planters

Crotcheted kitchen items

Granola

Dog Treats

Craft beer

Big Event of the Month: Farmers Fall Festival

Saturday, Sept. 25 | 9 AM – 3 PM | East Chatham Street

One must-attend Saturday of September is the Farmers Fall Festival, held in partnership with the Town of Cary. This event will bring together local makers, live musicians, and the community to enjoy a beer garden, food trucks, kids area, eco-education stations, and more activities for the whole family—and the family dogs, too!

Want more information on events and the market? Visit the Cary Downtown Farmers Market website and Facebook page.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos by Kairis and the Cary DT Farmers Market Facebook Page.

