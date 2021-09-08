Weekend Events: 9/11 Day of Service, Cary LIVE & More

Cary, NC — This weekend is a sobering occasion where many will stop to reflect and continue to mourn those lost 20 years ago in the 9/11 attacks.

Along these lines, the Town of Cary is hosting a day of service and remembrance on Saturday where locals can pitch into projects that help our local first responders. See our 9/11 Day of Service article for full details.

Also happening this weekend are a few community events that get the autumn 2021 season started, like the Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival at Koka Booth Amphitheatre and Cary LIVE at the Old Library Site in downtown.

Friday, September 10, 2021

Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival

Friday & Saturday | Koka Booth Amphitheatre | Tickets

The Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival will return for its 15th year this weekend on Friday, September 10 and Saturday, September 11 at Koka Booth Amphitheatre.

The two-day, ticketed festival is designed for those who enjoy beer sippin’, bourbon tastin’, music listenin’, cigar smokin’, and barbeque eatin’. Tickets are now available online, ranging from $39-65 per person. See full details and the event lineup on CaryCitizen.

Brian Horton Trio

Bond Brothers Eastside | 8-10 PM | 202 E. Cedar Street | Tickets

Brian Horton is a composer, saxophonist, and educator from Kinston, North Carolina. His latest record Brand New Day is a musical testament to hope and encouragement for the spirit, fueled by a swingin’ jazz quartet deeply rooted in the blues.

Horton’s velvety tone elicits a soulful warmth shaped by harmonically complex ideas, disguised in the thoughtful craft of lyrical melodies.

Saturday, September 11, 2021

9/11 Day of Service

9 AM – 2 PM | Register

The Town of Cary is hosting its 9/11 Day of Service, allowing area residents to support their local first responders.

This year, the service day will be split into two volunteer shifts. The volunteer groups will be planting vegetable gardens for the first responders to enjoy at Cary’s Fire Stations 6 and 8. Here’s more info.

Cary Downtown Farmers Market

8 AM-12 PM | 135 W. Chatham Street

Head over to the market on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House in Downtown Cary to peruse the vendor tents offering all things locally made and locally grown. See what’s available this month at the market.

Cary Live

7-9 PM | Old Library Site | 310 S. Academy Street

Come out to the old library site on Downtown Cary as Dan Rodriguez fills downtown with his sweet blend of folk and pop.

The Naked Empanada and Baltic Bites food trucks will be serving their wonderful food and you can quench your thirst with brews from Bond Brothers and Bull City Ciderworks. Outside food and non-alcoholic beverages are allowed. Outside alcoholic beverages are not permitted. A limited number of low-level seats will be available. Personal lawn chairs are also allowed.

Sunday, September 12, 2021

Into the Fog

Gate opens 3 PM | Show starts 4 PM | Tickets

Into The Fog is a genre-jumping string band located in Raleigh, North Carolina. With various backgrounds ranging from bluegrass, country, rock, to funk, Into The Fog creates a musical melting pot of sounds in an acoustic/newgrass setting.

Originally formed in Wilmington, NC in 2017, around an opportunity to play in the band competition for the prestigious Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Into The Fog is quickly making a name for itself throughout North Carolina and beyond.