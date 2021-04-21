Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival Returns September 2021

Cary, NC — The Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival will return for its 15th year on September 10 and 11, 2021 at Koka Booth Amphitheatre.

The two-day, ticketed festival is designed for those who enjoy beer sippin’, bourbon tastin’, music listenin’, cigar smokin’, and barbeque eatin’. Tickets are now available online, ranging from $39-65 per person.

What’s on the 2021 Lineup?

Tickets are available for the time slots of:

6-10 PM, Friday, September 10

12-6 PM, Saturday, September 11

2-6 PM, Saturday, September 11

Taste and Sip

For those that haven’t had the chance to attend previous Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festivals, it’s 2 big days with more than 60 beers, 40 bourbons and plenty of BBQ to taste.

Admission buys each person a souvenir sampling glass to enjoy all the beers and bourbon you’d like to taste as you walk from table to table on the grounds of the amphitheatre. Of course, there will also be a heaping variety of BBQ from multiple vendors offering pulled pork from whole hogs, ribs, brisket, chickens, sausages and all the fixings you can imagine. Food purchases are separate from the admission fee.

Music, Shopping, Seminars and Games

Also on the lineup for enjoying that weekend are live bluegrass sessions along with rock and jazz performances on the main stage. Additional vendors will be offering exhibits of Brewerania, Hot sauces, bbq accessories, and even a cigar area outside for all guests to enjoy.

Guests can also take part in seminars in the Tasting Theater from Master Distillers, Brewmasters and Pit Masters from the deep South. The Cochon Carnival is also a part of the festival and is loaded with fun activities and games, including Connect Four, giant Jenga, basketball, ping pong and more.

Stay Safe, Grab a Designated Driver Ticket

Considering the “all-you-care-to-taste” design to the admission, there will also be $25 designated driver tickets that are sold on-site during the event.

More on the Festival & Venue Operations

It’s important to keep in mind that all dates, times, acts and prices are subject to change without notice.

See the event page on the Koka Booth Amphitheatre website for more information on:

Weather policy

Purchasing tickets

Clear bag policy

Allowed items

Prohibited items

Parking

Re-entry protocol

Story from staff reports. Photos courtesy of Koka Booth Amphitheatre.

