Weekend Events: Food Trucks, E-Gaming, Markets and More

Cary, NC — This weekend in Cary is all about food, drinks, movies, and having an all-around great time — safely, of course!

Friday, April 23, 2021

Food Trucks & Beer in Downtown Cary

Stop on by to a local brewery this Friday for your favorite craft beers and a few unique bites offered by these Friday evening food trucks.

Baltic Bites at Bond Brothers

Baltic Bites will roll up to Bond Brothers this Friday from 12-9 PM. This is a proud family-owned and operated food truck that serves amazing Lithuanian food.

Bond Brothers is located at 202 E Cedar Street.

Crispy Gyoza at Fortnight

From 5-9 PM the Crispy Gyoza food truck will be making their signature Japanese dumplings, using their authentic recipes to make them all to-order at Fortnight.

Fortnight is located at 1006 SW Maynard Road.

Alladin at Koka Booth Amphitheater

Gates open 6:30 PM | Movie starts 8 PM | Online tickets

The gates of Koka Booth reopened on April 1st with an initial lineup including the WakeMed Movies by Moonlight series in which a portion of proceeds are donated to the WakeMed Foundation to benefit WakeMed Children’s services.

This 2019 remake of the classic tale tells the story of Alladin, a lovable street urchin who meets Princess Jasmine, the beautiful daughter of the sultan of Agrabah. While visiting her exotic palace, Aladdin stumbles upon a magic oil lamp that unleashes a powerful, wisecracking, larger-than-life genie.

As Aladdin and the genie start to become friends, they must soon embark on a dangerous mission to stop the evil sorcerer, Jafar, from overthrowing young Jasmine’s kingdom.

Saturday, April 24, 2021

Cary Downtown Farmers Market

8 AM – 12 PM | 135 E. Chatham Street

Head over to the market on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House in Downtown Cary to peruse the vendor tents offering all things locally made and locally grown. The traditional season started back at the start of April, meaning more vendors, longer hours and of course, much more pleasant weather mornings.

Take a look at the list of April goods you may find this month at the market.

The Farmers Market at Phillips Farms

8 AM – 4 PM | Sat. & Sun. | 6701 Good Hope Church Road

This brand new market is approaching its fourth weekend of operation at Philips Farm in NW Cary. What you’ll find at this particular farmers market will be local produce, meat, bread, dairy, art pieces and of course, a Phillips Farms staple every spring, their strawberries.

Cary’s Qualifier Rocket League Tournament

E-gaming is booming in Cary and this weekend, gamers will compete to represent the Town of Cary in the North Carolina Amateur Sports State Games. The winning team of this tournament will go on to play in the BODYARMOR State Games in Durham on June 19-20.

The double-elimination style qualifier tournament has a handful of spots remaining that must be claimed by Thursday, April 22 on MyCary. The tournament is open to players 13 + and will be played in 3 on 3 teams.

Around the Triangle

Morrisville Hosts Annual Green Day on Saturday, April 24

10 AM – 2 PM | Free | Drive-thru event

In honor and recognition of Earth Day, the Town of Morrisville’s spring event, Green Day, is set for Saturday, April 24.

The socially distanced, drive-thru event will be held from 10 AM to 2 PM at Church Street Park, located at 5800 Cricket Pitch Way. The event, put on by Morrisville’s Stewardship Program and Sustainability Program, will provide document shredding and the opportunity to recycle electronics (including laptops), cooking oil, and textiles.

Morrisville – Western Wake Farmers Market

260 Town Hall Drive | Saturday, 8 AM – 12 PM

The Western Wake Farmers’ Market is open year-round and was conceived by a group of Wake County moms with a desire to feed their families with locally grown food.

Take a look at their weekly updated What’s at the Market page for vendors and products that will be offered on the upcoming Saturday.

Story by Ashley Kairis photos courtesy of venue and artist websites.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.