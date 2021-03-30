Phillips Farms Launches New Market in Northwest Cary

Cary, NC — The same Cary agritainment business known for its seasonal strawberries, sunflowers, corn maze and Christmas trees is bringing the town’s newest Farmer’s Market to northwest Cary.

Starting this Saturday and Sunday, all are invited to shop at Phillip’s Farms of Cary, located at 6701 Good Hope Church Road.

The Farmers Market at Phillips Farms of Cary will be open every Saturday and Sunday, 8 AM- 4 PM, from April 3 to August 29.

Expect to see all health guidelines mandates by the NC Department of Health being followed as the Phillips Farms staff commit to ensuring the safety of all who visit the Farmers Market.

Opening Saturday: Food Trucks & Bond Bros. Beer

To kick it all off, the market will host a food truck rodeo featuring local food trucks and beer from Bond Brothers on its opening day, Saturday, April 3 from 10:30 AM- 3 PM.

What’s For Sale?

What you’ll find at this particular farmers market will be local produce, meat, bread, dairy, art pieces and of course, a Phillips Farms staple every spring, their strawberries.

This year, the farm will not be offering u-pick and you can only buy their berries from the Farmers Market. Additionally, the farm store, Busbee’s General Store, will offer branded farm merchandise as well as select products from brands like Peak City Coffee and Sweet’s Syrup.

Keep tabs on the latest from the farm on Facebook and Instagram.

Started Up with Mission to Support Local Businesses

According to their announcement, the decision to start up the market came from seeing many small businesses and farms struggling through the pandemic and wanting to help out by offering a place that will encourage the community to shop local.

“For over 100 years, my family has been a part of the community and we have loved giving and receiving support from all of the amazing local businesses and people. We know that without local support, our growth wouldn’t be possible. In that spirit, we wanted to help support other local businesses and create a farm-fresh fun shopping experience with our new Farmers Market,” said owner, Michael Phillips.

One of the businesses that are helping make the Farmers Market at Phillips Farms of Cary a reality is its title sponsor, Hiester Automotive Group. They are working hand-in-hand with Michael to “help support local together.”

John Hiester, Founder and CEO of Hiester Automotive Group said, “We believe that there has never been a more important time than now for small businesses to work together to support each other, and in doing so promote shopping local.”

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos courtesy of Phillips Farms.

