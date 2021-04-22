Business Bits: New Openings in Cary from Breweries to Boutiques

Cary, NC — In the ever-changing environment of owning a business in Cary, these are some of the businesses we’ve seen crop up in town these last few months along with some business news to keep on your radar.

Thales Academy to Replace Jellybeans Skating Rink

1120 Buck Jones Road

A new development coming to Buck Jones Road is the planned Thales Academy Cary K-5 school that had its building permits approved last month to convert the former Jellybeans indoor skating rink.

According to town staff, demolition of the interior is complete and the project is moving forward with renovation of the building and the parking lot. Thales is planning to open July 2021.

Coming Soon: Bond Brothers Eastside Opens May 1

602-A East Chatham Street

Located across the street from Fire House 2, tucked behind a strip of stores is the second location of Bond Brothers Beer Company, known as Bond Brothers Eastside. This location is all about tapping into both beer and talent with regular live music events on their calendar.

Check out the full story on this soon-to-open Cary business, including their ticketed grand opening event, food truck and drink offerings and more.

Onyx Hair Boutique

575 New Waverly Pl #105, Cary, NC 27518

In November, 2020, Onyx Hair Boutique became one of Waverly Place’s newest tenants. The salon is an “exclusive Davines salon,” meaning it’s part of a company founded in Parma, Italy in 1983. The focus of the company and this new Cary salon is to bring quality beauty products and services to the community in a way that is rooted in responsibility and sustainability.

New Businesses in Parkway Point

Bumble Brews Play Cafe

2464 SW Cary Parkway

At the far end of the Parkway Point shopping center is a fairly new, locally-owned business that provides a great option for kids and parents looking to enjoy some time out of the house together — Bumble Brews. This approximately 2,800 square-foot play cafe opened up in September 2020 and has a large 1,500 square-foot open play area.

The spot is designed to be a “safe, clean, and stimulating environment designed to entertain children ages 6 months to 6 years old,” but additional age-appropriate activities are available for younger and older siblings, too.

On the menu are specialty coffees, beer, wine, juices, waters and pre-packaged snack foods. Cafe beverages are served in containers safe around small children. To learn more on their offerings from Mommy & Me exercise classes and character visits, see the Bumble Brews website.

Bee Well Pharmacy

2430 SW Cary Parkway

Shortly after the opening for Bumble Brews Play Cafe was the ribbon cutting for Bee Well Pharmacy in October 2020.

This neighborhood pharmacy’s wellness services include general prescriptions, compounding medications, medication therapy management, vitamins and dietary supplements. Earlier this month, Bee Well made headlines as a small community provider making a big difference by administering the Moderna vaccine to the community at a rate of about 70-100 people per day.

Shanghai Alley Asian Cuisine

1148 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary, NC 27511

The old Carrabba’s building is under new ownership and is offering a whole different type of cuisine, too!

Shanghai Alley Asian Cuisine’s banner showed up last month and now are offering dine-in and pickup orders. Take a look at their full menu online, made up a mix of sushi and Chinese staples. To celebrate their grand opening, restaurant owners are offering 15% off your entire bill through May 31 for dine-in customers only.

Coming Soon: Pet Paradise Cary

8795 Holly Springs Road

With an opening date approaching on April 28, 2021, Pet Paradise Cary is a comprehensive pet care provider offering boarding, day camp, grooming and veterinary services in more than 50 locations open or under development in the U.S.

Unique features of Pet Paradise include a bone-shaped indoor pool, drive-thru drop offs and “tiny town,” an all-inclusive play and stay area for their tiniest guests

To kick things off, the company is hosting a ticketed VIP Block Party to offer a sneak peek of the facility to locals. This requires a free registration online and will include food and drinks, live music, an exclusive tour of the resort and a few giveaways, too. Additionally, interested pet owners can book their pet a FREE first day of camp online.

News from Cary Towne Center

While the bulldosers haven’t yet arrived for the transformation of the mall site into Epic Game’s new world headquarters, there has been a bit of news come up for Dave & Busters — they’re staying on-site, but moving to a different location. Plus, in the meantime, their current location remains open.

A post from the company reads, “We will have a new home later in the year on the Epic Campus right across from where the old mall food court was located. We will keep everyone posted as renovations in our new home near completion.”

What Other Businesses Have You Seen?

We do our best to keep our eyes out for businesses all over Cary, but if we’ve missed a few, please leave a comment below with their name, address and a little about them.

Story and photos by Ashley Kairis. Pet Paradise photos courtesy of their Facebook page.

