Bond Brothers Eastside Taps Into Local Beer and Talent

Cary, NC — Jay and Jeremy Bond, the twin brothers and owners of Bond Brothers Beer Company that opened five years ago on East Cedar Street are hard at work again, putting the finishing touches on their second location in Cary called Bond Brothers Eastside.

Their ticketed Grand Opening is set for Saturday, May 1.

The New Space on Chatham

Bond Brothers Eastside is located at 602-A East Chatham Street, directly across from Fire House 2, behind a strip of stores and to the left.

According to the brothers, acquiring this spot was all about expanding their clean barrel program and creating a space designed to share their love of music with the community.

Unique features of the space are an impressive stage setup for regular live music sessions and a “living wall” made out of hundreds of plants in partnership with Garden Supply Company.

Taking a Musical Approach

What some may not know about these craft-beer loving brothers is that they both have educational backgrounds in the arts. Jay went to Loyola University of New Orleans to study music and Jeremy got his BFA in Illustration from the Savannah College of Art and Design.

As Jeremy put it, the path to working together in craft beer was an interesting one that started with a common interest in craft beer and doing some at-home brewing with their friend and now Bond Brothers Brewmaster, Whit Baker.

Harmoniously combining their love for arts and music, the brothers put together a plan for their second location to revolve around hosting local musicians and a couple ticketed shows every week. Jay laid out their initial plan of 3-5 nights a week of live music, including:

Open Mic/Community Jam Sessions:

Wednesdays – local singer/songwriter open mic

Thursdays – Jazz sessions

Sundays – afternoon bluegrass jams

All of the above themed nights would be hosted by a local musician and be operated in an open mic and bring your own instrument format.

Ticketed Shows on Fridays & Saturdays