Morrisville to Celebrate Green Day 2021 Next Saturday

Cary, NC — In honor and recognition of Earth Day, the Town of Morrisville’s spring event, Green Day, is set for Saturday, April 24.

The socially distanced, drive-thru event will be held from 10 AM to 2 PM at Church Street Park, located at 5800 Cricket Pitch Way. The event, put on by Morrisville’s Stewardship Program and Sustainability Program, will provide document shredding and the opportunity to recycle electronics (including laptops), cooking oil, and textiles.

Here’s more to know before you go:

Safety

COVID-19 safety protocols are paramount. Masks and gloves will be required. The drop-offs will be no-touch.

Date

Saturday, April 24, 2021

10 AM – 2 PM

Location

Church Street Park

5800 Cricket Pitch Way

Morrisville, NC

Participation

Those participating in Morrisville’s Green Day with drop-off items will need to transfer them from their car to the appropriate bins or area.

All vendors, staff, or volunteers are required to wear a mask, safety vest, and gloves.

April 24 Drop-Offs (Green Day)

Recycling Drive

Standard recycling waste.

See a specific list of items accepted and not accepted prior to bringing your item.

E-recycling

Drop-off collections will be accepted for flat screens, plasma TVs, and computer monitors (LCD, LED, and flash monitors).

See a specific list of items accepted and not accepted prior to bringing your item.

F.O.G. Collection

Fats, Oils, and Grease (FOG) totes for drop-off and pick-up. See details for accepted F.O.G.

Paper Shredding

Shredding drop-offs will be limited to 2 bags or boxes per household or business. Staples, paper clips, folders, and envelopes are all safe for the shredding machines.

Functioning Laptops

Hubzone Tech Initiative will collect functioning donated laptops to share them with Historically Underutilized Business Zones. The laptop must function. See the ‘Donation of Laptops’ section for the list of requirements prior to bringing your item.

April 18-30 Textile Drop-Offs

Textile Collection

A GreenZone bin will be available to collect textiles between April 18 and April 30. See the complete list of items accepted and not accepted by Green Zone Recycling.

Site Map

Here’s the site map layout of Church Street Park for Green Day.

Medication Take-Back

The Morrisville Police Department will have a medication take-back opportunity during Morrisville’s Green Day event as well.

Bring your expired medication for safe disposal and help protect the environment and prevent drug abuse! Click here for the flyer. For questions contact Senior Officer LeCraft by calling (919) 463-1605 or email.

Questions?

Contact Kimberly Conley or Kyle Cooper with the Town of Morrisville. On-Site contact will be Kimberly Conley, (919) 271-9925.

Story from staff reports.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.