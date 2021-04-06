Traditional Season Returns to DT Cary Farmers Market
Cary, NC — At last, the traditional season of the Cary Downtown Farmers market is here — meaning more vendors, longer hours and of course, much more pleasant weather mornings.
Throughout the traditional season, spanning April through October, the manager of the market, Leah Smith says the new market season will also be cycling in new, part-time and guest vendors. This will help to support even more local businesses that offer all things locally made and locally grown, within 100 miles of Downtown Cary.
“We believe we are a market that is set apart and hosts the most quality vendors our beautiful town has to offer,” said Smith.
The best way to keep up with week-to-week updates is through the Cary Downtown Farmers Market Facebook page.
What You’ll Find in April
Here’s a look at what’s fresh at the market this month and a few other unique goods you may find on Saturday mornings, 8 AM – noon. As always, keep in mind that vendors are not guaranteed and products may sell out later in the mornings.
Here’s a sampling of the in-season goods you may see throughout the rest of April 2021.
Spring Favorites
- Salad mixes
- Greens
- Turnips
- Sweet potatoes
- Radishes
- Green onions
- Fresh cut flowers
- Starter plants
Meat & Dairy Products
- Abundance of eggs
- Pork
- Roasts
- Whole chickens
- Ground beef
- Steaks
- Bacon
- Sausage
- Bones for soup
- Whole milk
- Chocolate milk
- Goat cheese favorites like, “Cheese Louise,” Feta and goat milk fudge
Coffees, Teas and Fresh Baked Goodies
- Fresh baked croissants
- Muffins
- Cinnamon rolls
- Cookies
- Macarons
- Fresh Hot/Cold coffee
- Custom blended teas
Housewares & Other Finds
- Assorted, handmade & one-of-a-kind jewelry
- Local honey
- Beeswax candles
- Fresh tasting lemonade with fruit twists
- Variety of beauty products from lotions and soaps to body scrubs and beard oils
- Hand painted planters
- Reclaimed wood signs
- Flags
- Crotcheted kitchen items
Stop on By & Keep Up With the Market Online
Interested in perusing these springtime finds? Head over to the market on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House at 135 W. Chatham Street in Downtown Cary.
“As always, the Market will continue to maintain safety protocols as you enjoy an outdoor shopping experience for fresh and wholesome foods and handcrafted goods,” said Smith.
Stay up to date on weekly market information including new products and vendors on the market’s Facebook page.
Story from staff reports. Photos by Ashley Kairis & Hal Goodtree.
