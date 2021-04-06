Traditional Season Returns to DT Cary Farmers Market

Cary, NC — At last, the traditional season of the Cary Downtown Farmers market is here — meaning more vendors, longer hours and of course, much more pleasant weather mornings.

Throughout the traditional season, spanning April through October, the manager of the market, Leah Smith says the new market season will also be cycling in new, part-time and guest vendors. This will help to support even more local businesses that offer all things locally made and locally grown, within 100 miles of Downtown Cary.

“We believe we are a market that is set apart and hosts the most quality vendors our beautiful town has to offer,” said Smith.

The best way to keep up with week-to-week updates is through the Cary Downtown Farmers Market Facebook page.

What You’ll Find in April

Here’s a look at what’s fresh at the market this month and a few other unique goods you may find on Saturday mornings, 8 AM – noon. As always, keep in mind that vendors are not guaranteed and products may sell out later in the mornings.

Here’s a sampling of the in-season goods you may see throughout the rest of April 2021.

Spring Favorites

Salad mixes

Greens

Turnips

Sweet potatoes

Radishes

Green onions

Fresh cut flowers

Starter plants

Meat & Dairy Products

Abundance of eggs

Pork

Roasts

Whole chickens

Ground beef

Steaks

Bacon

Sausage

Bones for soup

Whole milk

Chocolate milk

Goat cheese favorites like, “Cheese Louise,” Feta and goat milk fudge

Coffees, Teas and Fresh Baked Goodies

Fresh baked croissants

Muffins

Cinnamon rolls

Cookies

Macarons

Fresh Hot/Cold coffee

Custom blended teas

Housewares & Other Finds

Assorted, handmade & one-of-a-kind jewelry

Local honey

Beeswax candles

Fresh tasting lemonade with fruit twists

Variety of beauty products from lotions and soaps to body scrubs and beard oils

Hand painted planters

Reclaimed wood signs

Flags

Crotcheted kitchen items

Stop on By & Keep Up With the Market Online

Interested in perusing these springtime finds? Head over to the market on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House at 135 W. Chatham Street in Downtown Cary.

“As always, the Market will continue to maintain safety protocols as you enjoy an outdoor shopping experience for fresh and wholesome foods and handcrafted goods,” said Smith.

Stay up to date on weekly market information including new products and vendors on the market’s Facebook page.

Story from staff reports. Photos by Ashley Kairis & Hal Goodtree.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.