Money Matters: Practical & Eco-Friendly Tips to Saving Money

Cary, NC — Here are some easy ways to protect the environment and improve your budget at the same time.

1. Wash your clothes in cold water

They get just as clean, but without the energy needed to heat the water.

2. Take shorter showers

Shaving even one minute off of your daily shower could save nearly a thousand gallons of water every year, which translates into big savings on the water bill (and it’s better for the planet).

3. Replace your light bulbs with light-emitting diode (LED) lights

A small upfront investment in LEDs can save hundreds or even thousands of dollars (and a lot of energy) over the life span of these bulbs—which can be as long as 10 years. Buy them on sale and replace them one or two at a time to put less pressure on your budget.

4. Turn your electronics completely off

Even when they are “off,” TVs, cable boxes, WIFI routers, and computers continue to draw electricity all day. You can put them all on a power strip and shut them totally off at night or when you leave the house.

5. Buy second-hand

These days you can buy almost anything used and in good shape. Not only is it cheaper, but it reduces your consumer footprint and saves one more thing from going to a landfill.

6. Ditch the bottle

Bottled water is usually no better than your typical tap water. Consider getting a faucet water filter and a reusable water bottle to save money and help the environment.

7. Use a pressure cooker

Using a pressure cooker is a great way to save time, money, and energy all at the same time. Pressure cookers can take up to 70% less time (and less energy) to cook a meal, and they’re more versatile than you might think (check out pressurecookrecipes.com).

8. Eat less meat

Meat isn’t cheap, and producing it isn’t great for the environment. Consider trying a few vegetarian meals once or twice a week. Check out “It Doesn’t Taste Like Chicken” and “Gimme Some Oven” websites for menu ideas.

9. Make your own chemical-free cleaners

If you want to save money while also avoiding harmful chemicals, consider making your own cheap and easy cleaners (check out thespruce.com).

Story courtesy of Briant Sikorski, a Wealth Advisor at Stratos Wealth Partners. Read more Money Matters on CaryCitizen.

