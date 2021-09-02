Join Cary’s 9/11 Day of Service Next Weekend

Cary, NC — During this 20th anniversary year since the tragedy of the 9/11 attacks, the Town of Cary is hosting a 9/11 Day of Service, allowing area residents to support their local first responders.

The service day will be next Saturday, September 11th and anyone over the age of 14 is welcome to participate and reserve their spot on one of two volunteer shifts. The volunteer groups will be planting vegetable gardens this year for the first responders to enjoy at Cary’s Fire Stations 6 and 8.

Between the two opportunities, there are 14 registration spots left to be filled!

Volunteers are needed to support our Fire Station Gardens. Groups will be amending soil, planting pollinators and fall veggies, and doing some general maintenance.

First Shift at Station 8

9 – 10:30 AM | 408 Mills Park Drive | Register

Second Shift at Station 6

12:30 – 2 PM | 3609 Ten-Ten Road | Register