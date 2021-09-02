Cary’s Own Paralympic Champions

Cary, NC — Two Paralympic swimmers who train at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, North Carolina, have each won a gold medal thus far in the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Hannah Aspden & Morgan Stickney

Hannah Aspden and Morgan Stickney, who have been representing the TAC Titans and the Triangle region at the Paralympic Games saw their hard work pay off earlier this week.

Hannah Aspden, from Raleigh, NC, won gold in the 100-meter women’s backstroke S9 this past Monday, August 30. In this race, she set a new American record with a time of 1:09.22, beating her previous record of 1:09.48. This isn’t Aspen’s first Olympics or medal. She took home bronze at age 16 in the Rio Olympics.

For Morgan Stickney of Bedford, N.H., who moved to Cary for her training, this was her first time ever competing in the Paralympics. She blew away the competition and is bringing home gold in the women’s 400-meter freestyle S8 Tuesday the 31st. Stickney finished with a time of 4:42.39, 1.02 seconds in front of another USA swimmer.

Both swimmers are coached in Cary, N.C., by TAC Titans Associate Head Coach John Payne, who has over 25 years of coaching experience.

For any further information about these swimmers or the TAC TITANS, contact Chuck Norman.

More About The Triangle Aquatic Center

Triangle Aquatic Center (TAC) is a state-of-the-art non-profit public aquatic facility founded in 2002.

TAC is the largest aquatic facility and campus in North Carolina and is home to three soon-to-be-four pools and a dryland fitness area. Since 2012, the center has included a professionally run year-round USA Swim team, the TAC TITANS.

Thanks in part to the Triangle Aquatic Center and the TAC TITANS, USA Swimming ranked the Triangle region as the third-best swimming community in the country. For more information about Triangle Aquatic Center, visit https://www.triangleaquatics.org.

Story from staff reports. Photos courtesy of TAC and Alex Davidson.

