Top 5 Stories of the Week – September 3, 2021
Cary, NC — It was a bit of a slow week for both news and readers as we all head into the long holiday weekend. Before signing off for the next few days, let’s get you caught up on the top stories of the moment Cary.
1. Photos: 45th Annual Laze Daze Arts & Crafts Festival
Though scaled back in size and plenty hot in temperature, it was a great sight to see over the weekend when people from all over gathered at the 45th Annual Lazy Daze Arts & Crafts Festival.
Here’s a look at a few moments captured by our CaryCitizen team of the festival.
2. Koka Booth Amphitheatre’s September 2021 Lineup
As cooler temperatures—hopefully—arrive this September, the entertainment lineup at Koka Booth will bring the Beach Boys, the Bourbon & BBQ Festival and the Pickin’ in the Pines Series to Cary, NC.
3. Peck & Plume Now Open at The Mayton
Peck & Plume has opened as the new restaurant at The Mayton, (formerly The Mayton Inn), a 44-room boutique hotel in downtown Cary. Check out their new menu, interior and more.
4. Town Council: Wellington Park Rezoning Sparks Public Opposition
Get to know some of the latest decisions and discussions from your local government Town Council in this recap of last week’s meeting.
5. Weekend Events: Jazz, Bluegrass & Food Trucks
Take a quick look at some local fun to be had this Labor Day weekend in Cary.
Every Wednesday we do these roundups to give our readers a heads up on what’s happening right here in Cary from pop up markets and movie nights to musical performances and yoga classes.
Story from staff reports. Photos by Ashley Kairis and Baxter Miller.
