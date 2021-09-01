Weekend Events: Jazz, Bluegrass and Food Trucks

Cary, NC — Here’s a quick look at some local fun to be had this Labor Day weekend in Cary.

Friday, September 3, 2021

Jazziando at Bond Brothers Eastside

8-10 PM | 602 E. Chatham Street | Tickets

Local band Jazziando seems like the perfect fit for this growing and diverse hot Latin scene in the Triangle area. The band performs as a 5 to 7-piece and is bringing an agile and unique sound to the scene. Breaking away from the traditional “salsa” formulas, the creative Latin Jazz ensemble is making music that is both relaxed and hot!

Performing instrumental Latin Jazz, along with some Brazilian infused rhythms, allowing you to just sit back enjoying their sound, or get on the dance floor moving to the mambos.

Baozi Food Truck at Cotton House

5-9 PM | 307 S. Academy Street

With vegetarian, Asian fusion and southern options on the menu, the Baozi food truck will be serving up their local Carolina-style steamed buns this Friday evening. The truck will be on-site at Cotton House Craft Brewers in Downtown Cary from 5-9 PM.

Saturday, September 4, 2021

Cary Downtown Farmers Market

8 AM-12 PM | 135 W. Chatham Street

Head over to the market on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House in Downtown Cary to peruse the vendor tents offering all things locally made and locally grown!

The past few weeks have seen great performances live at the market, too. So grab your reusable bags, family members and pets and come shop local in Downtown Cary! Also, if you’re interested in being a volunteer, board member or see the opening for the part-time Market Manager position, check out this article with all the details.

Sunday, September 5, 2021

Kelley & The Cowboys at Koka Booth

Koka Booth Amphitheatre | Gate opens 3 PM | Show starts 4 PM | Tickets

A native of NC, Kelley Breiding has been hailed by many as “the new queen of country music” and this “girl with the big voice” is ready to open up the new, month-long series called Pickin’ in the Pines at Koka Booth Amphitheatre.

She and her band, Kelley & the Cowboys formed in 2005 and they will be kicking off the month-long Pickin’ in the Pines series. With a firm grasp on the old country standards, Kelley enjoys writing songs in that same tradition and whether she brings new or old songs to the jukebox, they all have that hypnotic, timeless sound.

454 Grill Food Truck at Fortnight

2-7 PM | 1006 SW Maynard Road

This Sunday the food truck on-site at Fortnight Brewing will be 454 Grill based out of Raleigh. This truck has come to be known for their grilled sandwiches, cajun home fries and award-winning sourdough bread. Come by 2-7 PM on Sunday for a bite and maybe a beer from the taproom.