Downtown Farmers Market Seeks New Manager, Board Members

Cary, NC — The leaders behind the Cary Downtown Farmers Market, which brings Cary neighbors together for a local shopping experience every Saturday morning, are in search of a new manager as well as more board members and volunteers.

“The Cary Downtown Farmers Market has come a long way in the last several years and we are very excited about our future as we prepare to move into our permanent spot inside the footprint of the new Cary Downtown Park when it is completed,” said Dan Pike, Board President.

As they move forward, the people behind the market are seeking to grow their base of volunteers, board members and are now looking to fill a part-time paid position of Market Manager.

Get Involved as a Board Member

As with any non-profit board, the Downtown Cary Farmers Market (DCFM) has board members who move away or have life events that make them unable to dedicate the time or energy to continue in their role. At this time, the CDFM board would like to add several people who are passionate about the Market to their team.

The specific talents that the team is looking for include:

Marketing

Fundraising

Social Media

Nutrition

Accounting

For those interested in becoming a CDFM Board member, please contact Dan Pike via email at danpike496@gmail.com for more information and the next steps. Dan is also available to speak about these opportunities at the CDFM information table any upcoming Saturday morning at the market along with Board VP Mitch Samples.

“If you are a doer, are passionate about the Market, possess the above skills and have a desire to serve alongside a group of people who want to continue to advance the CDFM we want to hear from you!” said Pike.

Volunteering with the CDFM

For the CDFM to operate on all cylinders, the board members also need a handful of volunteers to serve on committees. The committees in which help is currently needed are:

Marketing / Social Media

Events

Fundraising

Grants

Volunteering with CDFM does not require a large time commitment and those involved would be supporting and enhancing an organization that promotes local agriculture and artisans. If you have some time to give to enhance a local non-profit and are knowledgeable in any of the areas above, please reach out to Dan Pike.

Market Manager Part-Time Opportunity

The Cary Downtown Farmers Market’s manager for several years, Leah Smith, has moved out of Cary along with her family. While current board members are filling in on Saturday mornings and Smith continues to keep things running remotely, the leaders of the market are looking to hire a new manager.

For those interested in this part-time job with the market, here is the job description and how to apply.

The CDFM began in 1996, when three small family farms wanted a place to sell their produce directly to the local community. Since then, a strong and supportive community has helped the Market to develop over the years. Now, the Market welcomes not only farmers but also local artisans such as coffee roasters, bakers, and crafters. The role of the Market Manager (MM) is to assist year-round operation of its Saturday Market held in Downtown Cary, and to perform tasks associated with the smooth operation of market business including but not limited to accounting, marketing, and vendor acquisition and retention. The MM will ensure a smooth operation of the Market by coordinating and supervising the setup and breakdown of the market every Saturday. The MM will report to the CDFM Board of Directors and will operate per the will/directions of the Board. Some responsibilities might change with time depending upon the needs of the Board, customers, and vendors at the market. Key Overall Duties and Responsibilities Attendance at the Market every Saturday over the regular summer season is expected. For Saturdays this is not possible, the manager is responsible for arranging appropriate and adequate coverage. Hourly requirements per week are at the discretion and capability of the market manager providing that all required tasks are sufficiently completed and in addition to 6 hours in person at the market Saturday mornings from 7 AM -1 PM. Set-up and break-down the Saturday Market, maintain presence for the entire duration of Saturday Market in all weather conditions. Ensure emergency and safety protocols are observed and followed on market grounds. Attend all Board meetings and provide a brief report on Market affairs, provide input as requested and work collaboratively with the Board members to ensure smooth running of the Market. Serve as liaison between the board and established committees, such as but not limited to Events, Marketing/Social Media, and Sponsorship/Grants. Key Vendor Specific Duties and Responsibilities Maintain accurate records & documentation on CDFM google drive Ensure that all applicable licenses, permits, and insurances are filed with the relevant agencies Complete weekly financial accounts reconciliation with the Board Treasurer, or more frequently as needed Facilitate full and diverse market product mix with concentration on more farmers and food type vendors Serve as primary contact for potential new vendors seeking to submit applications, providing guidance for compliance with market policies and procedures Process all vendor applications (new/returning) in a timely manner Identify key vendor needs that can be addressed through policies, partnerships, and other support services and communicate this information to the Market board Key Outreach and Marketing Responsibilities Regularly update CDFM website. Manage and serve as point of contact for WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Programs. Respond to customer questions in a friendly and positive manner. Requirements Must have a valid NC driver’s license and reliable means of personal transportation along with: Physical capacity to lift to 50 lbs Basic accounting and computer software literacy Excellent oral and written communication, interpersonal, problem-solving, organizational skills, and attention to detail Ability to maintain calm, handle details and multi-task in a busy environment Self-starter with an outgoing, sunny personality and a sense of humor Passionate about local food and farming Ability to work early morning and up to 6 hours every Saturday How to Apply Please send the following to Market Secretary, Saskia Schoeman at secretary@caryfarmersmarket.com by September 30th, 2021. Cover letter detailing your interest and vision for the market

Resume

2 references Job Type: Part-time Compensation: $10,000 – $15,000 Commensurate with experience. A laptop will be provided for Market use.

Have any questions? Contact Dan Pike, Board President of the Cary Downtown Farmers Market at danpike496@gmail.com.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Ashley Kairis and Hal Goodtree.

