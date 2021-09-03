Park After Dark Returns to Downtown Cary September 8

Cary, NC — The green space at the Old Cary Library site along S. Academy Street will once again host a Park After Dark next Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

These free community events on select Wednesday nights through the summer and fall bring together folks from all over Cary to enjoy live entertainment and local food and beverage vendors, too!

When: 7 – 9 PM Where: Old Library Site, 310 S. Academy Street

On the Stage: NiiTO

Based out of Raleigh-Durham, NiiTO is comprised of brothers Aarik and Josh Duncan, joined by fellow musicians AJ and VJ. While both brothers sing vocals, Aarik plays the piccolo bass and Josh the sax.

NiiTO has blended influences from a variety of musical genres over the last several years, crafting a unique sound and becoming more in tune with the world in which we live, work and play. NiiTO’s ability to blend genres has given them a unique sound that blurs the lines between R&B, Pop, Funk, Soul, Jazz, Blues, and more.

Food Vendors

Items Allowed

Outside food and beverages are allowed. Outside alcohol is not allowed.

A limited selection of free, low-level lawn chairs will be available. Personal lawn chairs are allowed.

Parking & Weather

Multiple parking areas are available, including the Cary Arts Center (101 Dry Ave.), the downtown parking deck (113 Walnut St.) and parallel parking along S. Academy St. Please mind all parking signs if parking in private lots.

Park After Dark is a rain or shine event. In the event of severe weather, check out the Town’s Weather Status Page.

Story from staff reports. Photos by Ashley Kairis and courtesy of the Town of Cary.

