4th Annual Farmers Fall Festival Returns September 25th

Cary, NC — A big draw for market-goers this September will be the Farmers Fall Festival along East Chatham Street in Downtown Cary on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

This event will bring together local makers, live musicians, and the community to enjoy a beer garden, food trucks, kids area, eco-education stations, and more activities for the whole family—and the family dogs, too!

“What makes this event unique is that once a year we celebrate our local farmers by expanding the weekly Cary Farmers Market out onto Chatham Street to celebrate the start of Fall,” said Festival Director, Lindsey Chester.

“Our regular vendors are joined by other local makers, brewers and food trucks to expand the market so that people can spend more time here with their families to enjoy everything we offer.”

Saturday, Sept. 25 | 9 AM – 3 PM | W. Chatham Street

Held in partnership between the Town of Cary and the Cary Downtown Farmers market and with the sponsorship of local businesses, this will be the festival’s 4th year. At its start, the festival was hosted on the lawn behind the historic Ivey-Ellington House. As the festival continued to grow, it’s now hosted right on West Chatham Street, between the intersections of S. Harrison and S. Academy Streets.

Performances, Food Trucks, Local Farmers and More

In addition to the market’s lineup of farmers, foodtrucks, makers and musicians, there will also be a few informative booths offering insights on how to bring sustainable practices into our homes through gardening and what we put on our tables.

“Unlike pop-up markets, this event has a dedicated Children’s Village, a Beer Garden, and uses the Town’s portable stage to host 2 full bands performing throughout the day,” said Chester.

Performances will feature Mysti Mayhem from 9-11:30 AM and SolarBear from 1-3 PM.

Music is sponsored by Dr. Charles Mann DDS. Local craft brewers and cideries will be located in our Beer Garden, sponsored by The Walker Apartments. A Children’s Village will be in the Fidelity Bank parking lot with activities for your Littles.

Plus, whether you’re competing or watching for entertainment, you won’t want to miss the pumpkin pie eating contest!

At the end of the day, it’s an event that’s put together by Cary residents and designed for locals to come together and have a fun, fall celebration together. On behalf of all the hands that have gone into this event, Chester also said,

“We would love for our attendees to meet the farmers of the Cary Downtown Farmers Market and think about coming back on regular Saturdays. And, of course, we would like everyone to experience our Downtown for themselves.”

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos courtesy of Lindsey Chester.

