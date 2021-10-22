Top 5 Stories of the Week: October 22, 2021

Cary, NC — Fun photos from the fair, a masking update and upcoming Halloween events in Cary were some of the most read topics of the week. Let’s get you caught up.

“If the numbers continue to drop, I am hoping to end the mask mandate by the end of the month,” said Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht. For more on this and other highlights of the past week, see the latest edition of Harold’s Blog.

From Mexican delicacies to Vietnamese sweet drinks, there are lots of new restaurants and shops joining Cary’s business scene. Check them all out in Business Bits.

This past week, from October 13-18, Cary Ballet Company welcomed special guest and American ballerina, Suzanne Farrell to kick off their preparations for a history-making piece.

Whether your spooky season style is all tricks or all treats, there are lots of ways to enjoy the Halloween season in Cary. Here’s this year’s roundup of local events.

Thanks to our contributing photographer, Brooke Meyer, a tradition we’re happy to see return this year is this photo story highlighting some of the fun to be had at the NC State Fair, which remains open through Sunday, October 24.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos by Brooke Meyer and the Town of Cary.

