Photos: NC State Fair 2021

Cary, NC — A tradition we’re happy to see return this year is a photo story highlighting some of the fun to be had at the NC State Fair, which remains open through Sunday, October 24.

As always, the following photos are provided by a long-time contributor to CaryCitizen, Brooke Meyer. His photography showcases the fair as a visual story of what an experience at the fair is like this year—the crowds, the smells, the food, the rides, the blue skies. Put simply, it’s about “the sheer joy of it.”

Photos by Brooke Meyer. See Brooke’s previous photo coverage stories in the CaryCitizen Archive.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.