Cary’s 2021 Halloween Events

Cary, NC — Whether your spooky season style is all tricks or all treats, there are lots of ways to enjoy the Halloween season in Cary.

Here’s this year’s roundup of local events.

Zombiepalooza

Friday, October 22 | 7 PM | The Cary Theater

The 6th annual Zombiepalooza, Cary’s zombie-themed screening party, is the kickoff for Cary area Halloween-themed events.

It will feature 12 locally produced short films, made by filmmakers ranging in age from teens to older adults who were invited to get creative and tell their zombie stories in one to five minutes. This year, the FREE event is heading indoors to The Cary Theater stage where all of the activities will take place.

Downtown Cary Pumpkin Drop

Friday, October 22 | 7-9 PM | Parking Area Between Ashworth’s & Esteamed

Hosted by The Douglas Realty Group, this event starts with a pile of free pumpkins that families can take home and enter into the business’ annual Great Pumpkin Contest.

The event will be held outdoors, in the small parking lot behind Ashworths. For the adults, there will be beer and wine for purchase! For the kids, there are yummy treats, free pumpkins and classic Halloween movies on display. All kids are encouraged to attend dressed up in costumes!

Now, for entering the contest, all pumpkin photo entries must be submitted to info@drgtriangle.com by 8 PM on October 30th. Voting will start at 9 PM on the 30th on the Douglas Realty Facebook Page, and the pumpkin with the most likes will be announced at Midnight on Halloween! Winner receives a $300 Visa gift card.

Mummy & Son Ball

Tuesday, October 26 | 6:30-8 PM | Bond Park Kiwanis Shelter | $15/child & guardian pair

This fun-filled spooktacular evening is bound to be a hit with Cary kiddos, aged 5-10! Mothers or “mummies” and their sons will come dressed in their favorite costumes to the Kiwanis Shelter at Bond Park and compete for prizes. Dance the Monster Mash, play eerily fun games and roast a ghost over an open fire for a tasty s’more treat! Registration required on myCary.

Fall Festival at Park West Village

Wednesday, October 27 | 4-7 PM | 3400 Village Market Place in Morrisville

This fun Wednesday evening outing will include trick or treating, a hay maze, a costume contest for kids & adults and a live pumpkin sculpting by artist Jim Bille, a competitor on The Food Network’s 2020 “Halloween Wars.” Don’t miss this family fun time in nearby Morrisville!

Pumpkin Flotilla at Bond Park

Friday, October 29 | 4-7 PM | Bond Park Boathouse | Free

Bring a carved pumpkin from 4-5:30 PM to the Boathouse to enjoy and take part in Bond Park’s Pumpkin Flotilla! Pumpkins will set sail across Bond Park Lake at twilight (approximately 6:30 PM).

Enjoy a discounted boat ride, which is available to those who enter a pumpkin or dress in appropriate Halloween costumes, and a snack from the concession stand while you wait to watch your pumpkin float on the lake. For more information check out the website here.

Trunk or Treat at MakeMed Cary Hospital

Friday, October 29 | 5:30 – 8 PM | Hospital Parking Lot

WakeMed Cary Hospital departments will be showcasing their tricked-out trunks for this event, where social distancing will be in practice and sanitation stations will be provided.

Bring the whole family and enjoy:

Safe and fun Trick or Treating environment

Musical entertainment from a DJ

An on-site Cary Fire Department truck

Information from the TOC Police Department and Safe Kids of Wake County

If needed, the rain date for this event is Saturday, October 30th.

Herbert’s Haunted House

Friday & Saturday, October 29 & 30 | 7-9 PM | Herb Young Community Center | $4 Per Person

Join in on the 7th Annual Herbert’s Haunted House, featuring more scares, thrills, and screams than ever.

Take a spooky walk through the Cary Teen Council’s House of Horrors if you dare. All ages are welcome, however, parental discretion is strongly advised with this one.

The Great Pumpkin Carve

Saturday, October 30 | 2-8 PM | Town of Cary Old Library Site

Stop by the pumpkin patch at Cary’s old library site to pick out the perfect pumpkin and carve it at one of the stations. Once purchased and carved, it will then be lit and put on display.

Stay for family-friendly Halloween specials shown outdoors, including “It’s The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” and other free activities too.

Spooky Stories at the Page-Walker

Saturday, October 30 | 6:30 & 7:45 PM | Page-Walker Arts & History Center | $10 per person

Master storyteller Alan Hoal will be sharing spooky stories and eerie anecdotes intended for ages 12 and up. Be sure to dress warm for this event in the garden as the tales are sure to send a chill up your spine!

In the event of inclement weather, the program will move inside and all indoor safety protocols will apply. Tickets are available through eTix. For more information, contact The Page-Walker Arts & History Center (919) 460-4963.

Festival 31 at First Baptist Cary

Sunday, October 31 | 4-6 PM

On the lawn at the First Baptist Church in Downtown Cary is a banner announcing the church’s festival open to the public that will include a trunk-or-treat experience, games, free food and more!

Photos courtesy of Ashley Kairis, the Town of Cary and Park West Village.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.