Weekend Events: Comedy Show, Live Music & Halloween Fun

Cary, NC — It’s the weekend before Halloween and if you’re frightened about having nothing to do—we’ve got you covered.

Here’s a rundown of a few fun ways to spend your weekend in Cary.

Friday, October 22, 2021

Cary Town Band presents ‘It’s Dr. Seuss’

7:30 PM | Cary Arts Center Theater | Free

As the members of the Cary Town Band put it:

“It’s late October. Ghost music should be loose.

But instead, the band plays It’s Dr. Seuss.”

That’s right, this Friday at the Cary Arts Center, it will be a night dedicated to music inspired by the writings of Dr. Seuss. Numbers will include music from the great broadway show, “Seussical,” as well as other familiar rhythms like Cat in the Hat, ONe Fish, Two Fish, and a few from the Grinch, too!

Dancers will also be accompanying the band to liven the show even more and COVID precautions such as masks will be required, but the show does not require proof of vaccination.

Zombiepalooza 2021

7 PM | The Cary Theater

The 6th annual Zombiepalooza, Cary’s zombie-themed screening party, is the kickoff for Cary area Halloween-themed events.

It will feature 12 locally produced short films, made by filmmakers ranging in age from teens to older adults who were invited to get creative and tell their zombie stories in one to five minutes. This year, the FREE event is heading indoors to The Cary Theater stage where all of the activities will take place.

Downtown Cary Pumpkin Drop

7-9 PM | Parking Area Between Ashworth’s & Esteamed Coffee

Hosted by The Douglas Realty Group, this event starts with a pile of free pumpkins that families can take home and enter into the business’ annual Great Pumpkin Contest.

The event will be held outdoors, in the small parking lot behind Ashworths. For the adults, there will be beer and wine for purchase! For the kids, there are yummy treats, free pumpkins and classic Halloween movies on display. All kids are encouraged to attend dressed up in costumes!

Now, for entering the contest, all pumpkin photo entries must be submitted to info@drgtriangle.com by 8 PM on October 30th. Voting will start at 9 PM on the 30th on the Douglas Realty Facebook Page, and the pumpkin with the most likes will be announced at Midnight on Halloween! Winner receives a $300 Visa gift card.

Saturday, October 23, 2021

Cary Downtown Farmers Market

8 AM-12 PM | 135 W. Chatham Street

Grab your reusable bags, family members and pets and shop local in Downtown Cary! Head over to the DT Cary Farmers Market, held on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House to peruse the vendor tents offering all things locally made and locally grown! This will be the second to last Saturday of the regular season hours for the market before it shifts into its winter season from November to March with hours of 9 AM – 12 PM.

Curious about what’s for sale? Check out what’s at the market this month.

‘New Sweat’ Performs at Bond Brothers Eastside

9-11 PM | 602 E Chatham Street | $10 General Admission

New Sweat is a versatile force of live music that has been gigging consistently in the Raleigh, NC area for years and this Saturday, they are bringing their mix of roots and rock to Cary’s Bond Brothers Eastside. Here’s more about the band.

Sunday, October 24, 2021

Adult Halloween Party & Comedy Show

7 -9 PM | Fortnight Brewing | $12/person online $15/person at door

Join Fortnight Brewing for an adults-only Halloween Party, comedy show, and costume contest!

From 7 to 8 PM, enjoy music, drinks, and socializing which leads into the main event! From 8 to 9 PM, a comedy show will be put on by some of the best comedians in the area. Laugh along with them as they judge various costumes in the contest.

Story by Ashley Kairis photos courtesy of venue and artist websites.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.