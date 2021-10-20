Protolabs to Open 120K Square Foot Facility in Cary

Cary, NC — The Cary Chamber of Commerce announced today that Protolabs, an established Cary-Resident, has decided to expand their footprint here in Cary.

Capital Associates, a full-service real estate company headquartered in The Triangle, will be breaking ground in the next few weeks on a 120,000 square foot industrial building located on a 20-acre parcel on Pleasant Grove Church Road.

The building will be occupied by Protolabs, a leading provider of digital manufacturing services. The e-commerce-based company offers injection molding, CNC machining, 3D printing, and sheet metal fabrication to product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams across the globe. This facility will serve as an expansion of Protolabs’ 3D printing space in the Raleigh area, joining its existing facility located across Pleasant Grove Church Road.

The new facility will allow the manufacturer to expand its current metal 3D printing capacity. The location will be the seventh U.S. manufacturing facility for the digital manufacturer, which also has facilities in Nashua, N.H., and the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

“We have experienced strong growth in our 3D printing services as more of our customers expand their applications that use additive manufacturing for both prototyping and production,” said Mike Kenison, Protolabs General Manager/VP of Americas.

Tim Carlson and Scott Dumler with Cresa real estate represented Protolabs in the transaction. Mark Lawson, president of the Cary Chamber, helped secure the location by working closely with staff on the annexation, zoning and site plan approval from the town. The development team consists of Jason Barron with Morningstar Law, McAdams engineering, Ramey Kemp Associates, and O’Brian Atkins Architecture.

Hunter Burnette with Shelco General Contractors will be building the shell and interior for Capital Associates. Grady Jackson with First Horizon Bank is providing the financing for the project. Frank Baird, CEO of Capital Associate who put the deal together said, “It was a real team effort with all of our consultants and especially the Town of Cary staff members who helped expedite their review processes in order to land this time-sensitive project and kept it from going to another location.”

“We are ecstatic to have such an amazing advanced manufacturing company decide to cultivate larger roots right here in Cary. Protolabs established residency and ultimate decision to expand within the Cary Community speaks volumes of our town’s future and the stability of our corporate environment.” – Mark Lawson, President of Cary Economic Development, Cary Chamber of Commerce

About the Cary Chamber of Commerce

The Cary Chamber of Commerce has supported growth within the Cary business community for over 60 years. It consists of four divisions of programming that members can become involved with, including Economic Development, Education, Government Relations and Member Business Services.

The Cary Chamber of Commerce has more than 1,200 members and continues to promote Cary as one of the best places to live, work and raise a family, and serves as the voice of business in Cary. For more information Contact: Joshua Harris, VP of Government & Communications Cary Chamber of Commerce jharris@carychamber.com.

Story by staff reports. Photos courtesy of Protolabs.

