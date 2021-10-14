Prepare for the Scare: Zombiepalooza 2021

Cary, NC — The 6th annual Zombiepalooza, Cary’s zombie-themed screening party is back and in person this year.

Zombiepalooza: October 22nd

Friday, October 22 | 7 PM | The Cary Theater | Open to all ages | FREE

Zombiepalooza will feature 12 locally produced zombie short films for FREE viewing! This year it is being brought back indoors to The Cary Theater stage where all of the activities will take place.

Local filmmakers and hobbyists are invited to get creative and tell their zombie stories in one to five minutes. Filmmakers range in age from teens to older adults, using all types of cameras, including smartphones. For more information, visit thecarytheater.com.

Screening & Costume Contest

Both the screening of the 12 short films and a costume contest afterward will include crowd participation to vote for “People’s Choice” award winners. Theater staff will also vote for First, Second and Third prize winners of the film contest.

In previous years, this annual event took place outdoors and in front of the theater. With COVID restrictions and Town facilities being closed last fall, the zombie films were screened virtually and this year it will be inside the theater. According to a representative from The Cary Theater, the event is likely to return to its usual outdoor atmosphere next year.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos courtesy of Lindsey Chester and The Cary Theater.

