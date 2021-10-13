Weekend Events: Wine Festival, Harvest Fest & The Shining

Cary, NC — Good news for wine-loving, horror movie-watching folks who also don’t mind busting a move at a dance party — this weekend was built for you.

From live performances and the NC Wine Festival at Koka Booth Amphitheatre to a downtown Night Out, here are a few things going on in Cary this weekend.

Friday, October 15, 2021

A Night Out at the Matthews House

6-11 PM | The Matthews House | 317 W. Chatham Street | Free

I jumped the gun with this one in last week’s Weekend Events story, mistakingly putting it on the wrong night. I apologize for any confusion—but, rest assured, we’ve got it right this week and you can look forward to the return of a free and open-to-the-public Night Out at the Matthews House in downtown Cary this Friday, October 15th.

The occasion will bring together live music, art, drinks for purchase and free food to enjoy as well as a dance party for those so inclined later in the evening. There is no cover charge and the performer this time around is Julia Hader with art on display indoors, curated by Daphne Rodgers. To see more on this event, visit The Matthews House on Facebook. Folks can arrive and enjoy or grab a free ticket in advance.

Saturday, October 16, 2021

The Shining at The Cary Theater