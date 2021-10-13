October at the Cary Downtown Farmers Market

Cary, NC — The Cary Downtown Farmers Market will be finishing out its traditional market season these next few Saturdays of October. The good news is—the market doesn’t stop there!

The CDFM will enter its winter season from November to March with new hours and a limited selection of vendors and product offerings.

The market will be held every Saturday this month from 8 AM – 12 PM on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House located at 135 W. Chatham Street in Downtown Cary.

Some new finds around the market this month will include some freshly harvested autumn produce like pumpkins, muscadines and beets. As always, depending on crops and vendor schedules, offerings can vary week to week. With that in mind, here’s a look at what you might find at the Cary Downtown Farmers Market if you stop by one of these Saturday mornings of August.

October 2021 Produce

Pumpkins

Beets

Salad mix

Head lettuce

Radishes

Bok choy

Kale

Peppers

Eggplant

Sweet potatoes

Muscadines

Flowers

Herbs

Winter squash

Meat & Dairy Products

Pork

Roasts

Whole chickens

Ground beef

Steaks

Bacon

Sausage

Bones for soup

Whole milk

Chocolate milk

Goat cheese favorites like, “Cheese Louise,” Feta, and goat milk fudge

Coffees, Teas and Fresh Baked Goodies

Freshly baked croissants

Muffins

Cinnamon rolls

Macarons

Fresh Hot/Cold coffee

Custom blended teas

Cold Brew Concentrates

Local Foods & Artisan Made Goods

Assorted, handmade & one-of-a-kind jewelry

Local honey

100% soy candles

Beeswax candles

Fresh tasting lemonade with fruit twists

Variety of beauty products from lotions and soaps to body scrubs and beard oils

Hand-painted planters

Crotcheted kitchen items

Granola

Dog Treats

Craft beer

Woodworks such as cutting boards, wine caddies, rolling pins and more

Pottery

Want more information on events and the market? Visit the Cary Downtown Farmers Market website and Facebook page.

Story and photos by Ashley Kairis.

