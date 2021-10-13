October at the Cary Downtown Farmers Market
Cary, NC — The Cary Downtown Farmers Market will be finishing out its traditional market season these next few Saturdays of October. The good news is—the market doesn’t stop there!
The CDFM will enter its winter season from November to March with new hours and a limited selection of vendors and product offerings.
The market will be held every Saturday this month from 8 AM – 12 PM on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House located at 135 W. Chatham Street in Downtown Cary.
Some new finds around the market this month will include some freshly harvested autumn produce like pumpkins, muscadines and beets. As always, depending on crops and vendor schedules, offerings can vary week to week. With that in mind, here’s a look at what you might find at the Cary Downtown Farmers Market if you stop by one of these Saturday mornings of August.
October 2021 Produce
- Pumpkins
- Beets
- Salad mix
- Head lettuce
- Radishes
- Bok choy
- Kale
- Peppers
- Eggplant
- Sweet potatoes
- Muscadines
- Flowers
- Herbs
- Winter squash
Meat & Dairy Products
- Pork
- Roasts
- Whole chickens
- Ground beef
- Steaks
- Bacon
- Sausage
- Bones for soup
- Whole milk
- Chocolate milk
- Goat cheese favorites like, “Cheese Louise,” Feta, and goat milk fudge
Coffees, Teas and Fresh Baked Goodies
- Freshly baked croissants
- Muffins
- Cinnamon rolls
- Macarons
- Fresh Hot/Cold coffee
- Custom blended teas
- Cold Brew Concentrates
Local Foods & Artisan Made Goods
- Assorted, handmade & one-of-a-kind jewelry
- Local honey
- 100% soy candles
- Beeswax candles
- Fresh tasting lemonade with fruit twists
- Variety of beauty products from lotions and soaps to body scrubs and beard oils
- Hand-painted planters
- Crotcheted kitchen items
- Granola
- Dog Treats
- Craft beer
Woodworks such as cutting boards, wine caddies, rolling pins and more
Pottery
Story and photos by Ashley Kairis.
