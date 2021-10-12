Business Bits: Cary’s Newest Openings

Cary, NC — With the fluctuating, unpredictable nature of customer traffic that came with the Coronavirus, Cary’s shopping hubs have seen their share of vacant storefronts.

Though, with several new restaurants and shops opening their doors in recent months, we may be seeing growth return to Cary’s business sector. Here are just a few of the newest spots we’ve seen.

New Eats at Parkside Town Commons

Zambrero: Opening October 29

1151 Parkside Main Street

Zambrero is an Australian fast food restaurant franchise that serves up what they call “feel good Mex,” a menu full of Mexican-inspired foods with healthy ingredients. This includes Sous-Vide cooked Barbacoa beef, Mexican chicken, Guajillo smoked pork as well as their popular three-bean mix and guacamole.

This location, set to have its grand opening later this month, will be just the second one to open in North Carolina, the other being in Durham.

The company was founded by a medical student, Sam Prince, who had the idea of using the profits to support humanitarian causes. This takes shape in the company’s Plate 4 Plate initiative in which every bowl, burrito or water purchased means one meal donated to someone in need across the globe with the help of their partner, Rise Against Hunger.

So, once its doors open in Cary, be sure to give it a try. The more meals they sell to our Cary community, the more we all can help the hungry of the world. The end goal? 1 billion means donated by 2025! Hope you’re hungry!

The Agency Kitchen & Bar

In late August, a new business opened up in the Paragon Theaters complex next to Penny Lanes. This recent addition became the third national location for The Agency Kitchen & Bar, with others in Fredericksburg, Virginia and Delray Beach, Florida.

The atmosphere this place is going for is fun, high energy with a modern look and feel. The company explains itself as family-friendly and a great spot for celebrations.

Menu items are in the categories of snacks, sharables and meals— with a spin on favorite, traditional “bar foods.” On the drinks list, there’s an extensive wine and beer list along with house-made signature cocktails from their full bar. Rosemary manhattan or blackberry gin sour, anyone?

BamBū: Vietnamese Sweets & Drinks

Coming soon to Stone Creek Village at the corner of High House Raod and Davis Drive is a franchise called BamBū, known for their unique Vietnamese teas, coffees and sweet drinks.

The main staple offering here will be Chè, a Vietnamese word for traditional homemade beverages, dessert drinks and puddings. The Chè will be made to order using fresh-cut and drained coconut water, house-prepared coconut milk and any combination of unique, fresh, and healthy ingredients.

MOKK@ Café & Croissanterie