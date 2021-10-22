Cary to Wrap Up 150th Year Celebrations

Cary, NC — As the sesquicentennial year comes to a close, the Town of Cary has a few last celebrations in the works.

The Town will be capping off the year with both the burial of a time capsule in the new Downtown Cary Park, and a Cary150 art contest for students in grades 6 through 10.

The Town is accepting submissions on its website for items to be placed in the capsule through October 30, 2021.

The submission deadline for the Cary150 Art Contest is also October 30, and a variety of two-dimensional formats will be accepted including paintings, drawings, collages, prints, mixed media, and digital illustrations.

Submit Your Ideas for the Time Capsule

First, the Town of Cary is seeking ideas about items to include in its Cary 150 Time Capsule, to be opened 100 years from now in the year 2121. Ideas may be submitted through this online form.

Submitters should send a description of their suggestions and attest they are willing to donate these items to the Town of Cary for this purpose. Multiple submissions are allowed and encouraged. A group of public engagement Cary150 citizen volunteers will determine the items selected for the time capsule and advise successful nominators how to deliver their items to the Town. Citizens are asked not to drop off items at Town Hall unless requested by the organizers.

The citizen volunteers reviewing the submissions want to achieve a diverse representation of ideas and items that are reflective of the current community. Some ideas on what makes an item relevant for submission:

It is a current reflection of life in Cary in 2020 and 2021.

It is self-explanatory and needs little or no additional description.

It reflects Cary’s culture (for example, recent work created by cultural, arts and/or nonprofit groups.)

It would be of interest to citizens 100 years in the future.

The deadline for submissions is October 30, 2021, with notifications made in early to mid-November. Successful submitters will need to sign a waiver to release their item(s) to the Town of Cary, and the time capsule will be buried at a later date in the new Downtown Park, which is currently under construction.

Art Submissions Accepted Through Saturday, October 30th

A Cary 150 Art Contest is also underway, sponsored by the American-Turkish Association of N.C. and the Sister Cities Association of Cary, with support from Cary 150. The target audience for entrants includes middle and high school students in grades 6 – 10 residing in Durham, Orange and Wake counties. The contest asks artists to envision Cary’s past, present and future by addressing at least one of the following thematic areas:

Past: How did Cary change through time?

Present: What do you like about the Town of Cary today?

Future: How would you imagine the Town of Cary in the Future?

A variety of two-dimensional formats are accepted including paintings, drawings, collages, prints, mixed media, and digital illustrations. Full details are available at www.cary150artcontest.com. The deadline for submission is October 30, 2021.

A selection committee will review the submissions and notify award recipients. Three winners each will be selected from middle- and high school contestants and will be announced at an award ceremony to be held on December 12, 2021. Prizes include gift cards and Wacom art tablet.

For more on the Cary150 celebrations and advisory board, visit Cary150.org.

Story from staff reports. Photos by Ashley Kairis.

