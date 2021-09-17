Top 5 Stories of the Week – September 17, 2021

Cary, NC — Our readers gravitated toward the latest local government news and development updates this week. Get caught up with what’s going on in Cary with these top 5 stories of the moment.

In a work session of the Cary Town Council on Thursday, September 9, options for a new Cary logo and tagline were shown and discussed. For a closer look at the mock-ups and the Town Council’s discussion, see the recap.

The two biggest moves from last Thursday’s Cary Town Council meeting were the approval of a 25.99-acre neighborhood and the unanimous denial of rezoning for a dentist’s office in Wellington Park. Check out the meeting recap.

The expansion of Glenaire, a continuing care retirement community in downtown Cary, has begun to take its shape and reach new heights — 6 stories to be exact. Take a look at the progress so far in this photo story.

In the last week, our Cary Mayor, Harold Weinbrecht led a Town Council meeting, a work session and more. In his latest blog, he discusses these meetings along with announcements related to local developments and the end of the USA Baseball team’s season.

Every Wednesday we put together a Weekend Events story to help gather up in one place a few events going on right here in Cary from movie nights and festivals to yoga classes and live music. Take a look at what’s going on around town this weekend.