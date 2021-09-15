Weekend Events: Harvest Fest & Good Shot Judy

Cary, NC — This weekend is all about entertainment and shopping a bounty of local harvest at Good Hope Farm.

Friday, September 17, 2021

Marvelous Music Mainstage: Good Shot Judy

Cary Arts Center | 7:30- 9:30 PM | Tickets

Good Shot Judy specializes in delivering classic jazz music and recreating the nightclub entertainment feel of Vegas in its prime.

The band will delight with classic swing (Sinatra and Basie), contemporaries (Michael Bublé and Harry Connick Jr.), beautiful ballads (Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday), and even a high-energy Latin Dance big band sound. Purchase tickets, ranging from $25-$27, online.

Saturday, September 18, 2021

Good Hope Farm Fall Harvest Fest

12-4 PM | 1580 Morrisville Carpenter Road | Free

Celebrate Cary-grown produce and learn about local environmental organizations while enjoying family-friendly activities, food, and music at the Good Hope Farm Fall Harvest Fest. This event is free and open to the public. Note that there is no public parking at Good Hope Farm and visitors must use our free shuttle service. More upcoming Hope Farm Fall Harvest Fests will be on Saturday, October 16 and Saturday, November 20 from 12-4 PM.

Yoga & Live Music

Bond Brothers Eastside | 1-2 PM | Reservation required

This will be a feel-good flow yoga session designed for all levels led by Laura Nackman with live music by Brandon Murphy. Legitimately beginner-friendly and beneficial for experienced yogis alike. Not your basic yoga class. Get grounded, open up, enjoy the best beer you’ve had all week and be happy.

Sign up for free here to reserve a spot. $10 Donation at the door. Includes one $5 ticket to be used in the taproom.

Sunday, September 19, 2021

Rory John Zak at Koka Booth Amphitheatre

Sunday, September 19

Koka Booth Amphitheatre | Gates open 3 PM, show starts 4 PM | Tickets

Rory John Zak is a 21-year old native North Carolinian country/pop artist, currently based in Myrtle Beach, SC. Rory garnered the attention of The Carolina Opry in Myrtle Beach and at the age of 17, becoming the youngest full-time cast member in their 35-year history.

You can hear the coastal influences in Rory’s music melded with his country roots from growing up spending summers in the Outer Banks to living the beach life in SC.