Photos: Glenaire Expansion in Downtown Cary

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

Cary, NC — The expansion of Glenaire, a continuing care retirement community in downtown Cary, has begun to take its shape and reach new heights — 6 stories to be exact.

The expansion project, located at the intersection of Kildaire Farm Raod and W. Cornwall Road, will bring a new urban-style apartment building to downtown. Amenities will include a 30,000-square-foot wellness center, new dining options and an under-building parking garage.

Ben Stevens, Executive Director of Glenaire, said he is optimistic that the project will allow new residents to begin moving in sometime during spring/summer 2023.

“The result will be a more open, welcoming space for residents and visitors to enjoy,” said Stevens.

In a March 2021 presentation, Cary’s Director of Economic Development Ted Boyd said, “Believe it or not, this is Glenaire.”

“This is really setting a new scale for height, density and perspective as you come into Downtown Cary from the south,” said Boyd.

On Tuesday this week, we stopped by the site to get a few shots of the construction in progress.

View of construction from the access point on W. Cornwall Road.

View of construction from the entrance to the Food Lion parking lot.

Story and photos by Ashley Kairis.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.