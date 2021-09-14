Photos: Glenaire Expansion in Downtown Cary

Cary, NC — The expansion of Glenaire, a continuing care retirement community in downtown Cary, has begun to take its shape and reach new heights — 6 stories to be exact.

The expansion project, located at the intersection of Kildaire Farm Raod and W. Cornwall Road, will bring a new urban-style apartment building to downtown. Amenities will include a 30,000-square-foot wellness center, new dining options and an under-building parking garage.

Ben Stevens, Executive Director of Glenaire, said he is optimistic that the project will allow new residents to begin moving in sometime during spring/summer 2023.

“The result will be a more open, welcoming space for residents and visitors to enjoy,” said Stevens.

In a March 2021 presentation, Cary’s Director of Economic Development Ted Boyd said, “Believe it or not, this is Glenaire.”

“This is really setting a new scale for height, density and perspective as you come into Downtown Cary from the south,” said Boyd.

On Tuesday this week, we stopped by the site to get a few shots of the construction in progress.

Story and photos by Ashley Kairis.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.