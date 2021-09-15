New Market Comes to West Cary this October

Cary, NC — Art-n-Soul NC is a pop-up market that features high-quality handmade, vintage and locally made foods that are all produced right here in the Triangle.

Started by marketing and event professional Leslie Huffman, the Art-n-Soul Makers Market currently holds markets in Preston Village and Mystic Farm & Distillery in Durham.

Starting in October 2021, the Art-n-Soul will be holding a monthly artisan market in the Amberly development off of McCrimmon Parkway in West Cary on the first Sunday of the month.

Huffman has been planning and managing events for over 20 years. First as a corporate trade show manager and then as a fundraising volunteer, developer of the Cary Scavenger Hunt and as the previous Director of the Downtown Cary Food & Flea.

The Art-n-Soul Makers Market was established in March this year and began with markets held twice a month at Mystic Farm & Distillery in Durham quickly establishing itself as a great family event with food, live music and the best locally made products from around the Triangle.

“Producing the Art-n-Soul Makers Markets comes from my passion to work with and help small businesses find success,” said Huffman.

“So many of us started over after the Covid shut-down and I wanted to help the community of makers that I’ve worked with for years build their businesses back up. I wanted to build an event that not only supported local artisans but also gave patrons the opportunity to celebrate what being Made in North Carolina means. I am very excited to bring my new market to the Amberly area,” said Huffman.

Amberly is located in West Cary and consists of 3,500 homes and townhomes. The Art-n-Soul Makers Market will be located on the lawn in front of the amphitheater across from the Amberly Homeowners Clubhouse at 737 Slash Pine Drive, Cary.

This event is open to the public and will host 35 local artisans, live music, several food choices, food trucks and a local brewery. The current dates for 2021 are October 3rd and November 7th. The market will start again monthly in 2022 beginning in March.

Story and photos courtesy of Leslie Huffman.

