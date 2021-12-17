Top 5 Stories of the Week: December 17, 2021
Cary, NC — This week’s attention for most popular stories shifted toward holiday displays, the sale of the South Hills Mall and columns of history and local real estate. Here’s a quick recap before we head into this weekend in Cary.
1. A Trip Through the Holt Road Christmas Lights
Ever heard of the Holt Road Lights in Apex? Let us introduce you to this free and beautiful drive-thru Christmas light display that’s just a short drive out of Cary.
2. How Much Cash Down For a First Home in Cary?
Are you tired of paying someone else’s mortgage? With historically low interest rates in Cary, columnist Todd Harrison explains the answer to a big question — “How much cash-on-hand does a first-time homebuyer realistically need to purchase a home in Cary?” Take a look.
3. South Hills of Cary Sells For $38.4 Million
About 50 acres of land along Buck Jones Road has been home to the South Hills Mall and Plaza since the 1960s. This land now has a new fate on the horizon as it was purchased on November 18th for a price tag of $38.4 million.
4. Cary History: Growing Up on Academy Street
This week, our readers sure enjoyed the December Cary History Column, which tells the story of Charlotte Phelps who moved from Angier to a house on Academy Street in 1947.
5. Harold’s Blog: Diversity, Teslas and Delayed Elections
This week in Harold’s Blog, see updates from the mayor regarding diversity, Cary’s new Tesla police cars and information on the delayed 2022 municipal elections.
