Top 5 Stories of the Week: December 17, 2021

Cary, NC — This week’s attention for most popular stories shifted toward holiday displays, the sale of the South Hills Mall and columns of history and local real estate. Here’s a quick recap before we head into this weekend in Cary.

Ever heard of the Holt Road Lights in Apex? Let us introduce you to this free and beautiful drive-thru Christmas light display that’s just a short drive out of Cary.

Are you tired of paying someone else’s mortgage? With historically low interest rates in Cary, columnist Todd Harrison explains the answer to a big question — “How much cash-on-hand does a first-time homebuyer realistically need to purchase a home in Cary?” Take a look.

About 50 acres of land along Buck Jones Road has been home to the South Hills Mall and Plaza since the 1960s. This land now has a new fate on the horizon as it was purchased on November 18th for a price tag of $38.4 million.

This week, our readers sure enjoyed the December Cary History Column, which tells the story of Charlotte Phelps who moved from Angier to a house on Academy Street in 1947.

This week in Harold’s Blog, see updates from the mayor regarding diversity, Cary’s new Tesla police cars and information on the delayed 2022 municipal elections.

Story & photos by Ashley Kairis.

