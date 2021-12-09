A Trip Through the Holt Road Christmas Lights

Cary, NC — After the Tree Lighting Ceremony last Saturday in Downtown Cary, my wife and I walked around to find a spot to eat. Of course, about 1,000 other people had the same idea and not one spot had a wait time of less than an hour.

So, as a solution, we drove a bit out of town to a new favorite of ours, Salem Street Pub in Apex. Ironically, they had about the same wait time but we got seated right away at the end of the bar. A couple of beers and burgers later, we walked up and down Salem Street to see their lights and storefront displays. Apex may be known as the “peak of good living,” but I must say (in my experience, that is) that Cary definitely should own the title “peak of great decorations.”

I mean, we’ve got people lined up for photos in carriages, under archways, inside ornaments, alongside the menorah and under a massive tree! But hey, it was still worth a quick walk around Downtown Apex to get a change of scenery.

As we got in the car to head back home, we heard an ad on the radio for a free Christmas light show in Apex somewhere called Holt Road. A few clicks of the phone and we were on our way to check it out.

Free, Fun & Fabulous

We turned the corner onto Holt Road and were truly quite amazed. There were beautiful multi-colored lights all along this fence line which led into an open gate and extensive driveway/trail around a large home, owned by a man named MG who has made this a tradition over the years.

Apparently, many families return each year and some recount their stories on the light show’s Facebook Page, one saying she can remember when the lights were only around the house and it looked like a big gingerbread house.

We made our way through, slowly taking in each of the displays and the expansiveness of it. Then, as we made our way to the back of the property, we noticed several repeating signs bringing attention to a local animal rescue that the Guerra family wants to support. The rescue is called Paw Prints Animal Rescue, and the family has set a goal to raise $15,000 in donations during this year’s season of the light display.

All in all, we were highly impressed and so glad we are now aware of this free gift to the public. I already can’t wait to return at least one more time when family comes to town.

See The Display For Yourself

If you and your family would like to view the display, the owner recommends plugging the Salem Pond Park address (6112 Old Jenks Road Apex NC 27523) into your GPS. This is where, on busier nights, the line starts up and leads cars from Old Jenks Road to Holt Road.

Story and photos by Ashley Kairis.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.