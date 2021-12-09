Apple Invests in Wake County, Gives Coding Opportunities to Students

Cary, NC — Yesterday, Boys & Girls Clubs serving Wake County announced it has teamed up with Apple to bring coding opportunities to local young learners.

Bringing Equity and Opportunity to Triangle Students

These newly created opportunities are part of a new program that Apple is launching with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to bring coding to students across the country.

The new collaboration will bring coding with Swift to tens of thousands of students across the US — including learners in Wake County — and builds on Apple’s existing partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America through the company’s Community Education Initiatives in support of its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative.

Using iPad and Apple’s free “Everyone Can Code” curriculum, and with ongoing professional support from Apple educators, Boys & Girls Clubs serving Wake County will integrate coding into their programming, giving kids and teens the opportunity to collaborate, create, think, and engage in new ways.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of America is committed to helping youth reach their full potential, which includes equipping young people with critical-thinking and problem-solving skills that will serve them for years to come,” said Jim Clark, Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s president and CEO.

“We are thrilled to partner with Apple to enhance Club programming with innovative and educational coding activities that will build kids’ and teens’ engagement and opportunity in technology.”

About Boys & Girls Clubs serving Wake County

For more than 50 years, Boys & Girls Clubs serving Wake County has enabled the young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, and responsible citizens.

Today, the organization serves more than 3,000 children and teens through seven Club locations in some of Wake County’s most underserved neighborhoods. Our programs emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In surveys, they find that 97% of Club seniors are expected to graduate from high school on time with a plan. Learn more about the positive impact Boys & Girls Clubs has in our community by visiting www.wakebgc.org.

Story by staff reports. Photos courtesy of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Wake County.

