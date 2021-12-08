Weekend Events: Soccer, Jaycees Parade & Holiday Markets

Cary, NC — It’s a big weekend for soccer fans as the top 4 college soccer teams in the country will be narrowed down to the final 2021 College Cup Champion.

In addition to the big games, there are lots of holiday-related events from markets and performances to the return of the Jaycees Christmas Parade. Here’s the rundown.

Friday, December 10, 2021

2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament

Sahlen’s Stadium | WakeMed Soccer Park | Tickets

The best soccer action in the country happens on December 10th and 12th at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.

The four teams who have reached the 2021 Men’s College Cup are Notre Dame, Clemson, Washinton and Georgetown. The semifinal games are set for Friday with the schedule of:

6 PM Game | No. 4 Notre Dame vs. No. 8 Clemson

8:30 PM Game | No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Georgetown

These games will determine the teams that will face off Sunday, December 12 in the 2 PM final that will determine the cup champions. Tickets for the Men’s College Cup are on sale now.

Saturday, December 11, 2021

Cary Downtown Farmers Market

9 AM-12 PM | 135 W Chatham Street | Free

Now in its winter season, the Cary Downtown Farmers Market is a great place to shop produce and locally made goods right in Downtown Cary. This Saturday will be a special treat as the NC State A Capella Group will be singing carols for shoppers to enjoy. Plus, there will be hot spiced apple cider as well as small freshly made gluten-free pancakes! Stop on by the free-to-attend market with family, friends and dogs too!

The Concert Singers of Cary’s Holiday Pops Concert

7:30 PM| Cary Arts Center

Get into the holiday spirit with the wonderful sounds of the talented Concert Singers of Cary as they perform all your holiday favorites. Tickets

Cary Jaycees Christmas Parade

2-4 PM | E. Chatham Street

Bring your talents and holiday cheer to the 42nd annual Cary Jaycees Christmas Parade in downtown Cary. The parade is a joyful celebration that includes bands, mascots, local businesses, community groups, and churches.

The parade starts on E. Chatham Street at Ward St, proceeds down E. Chatham to S. Academy Street, turns left onto S. Academy Street, and ends at Dry Ave in front of the Cary Arts Center. See the map and more details on the parade’s Facebook Event Page.

Sunday, December 12, 2021

Downtown Cary Food & Flea Holiday Market

12-4 PM | Fidelity Bank Parking Lot | 100 W. Chatham Street

There is just one market left for the 2021 season for the Downtown Cary Food & Flea and this one is the ideal option for Christmas gift shoppers to attend with lots for sale from more than 60 art vendors. While you’re there, you might also like to stop by for a Bond Brothers Beer, a bite from the food trucks zone and live music from Durham’s Emily Musolino.

As always, this is a free-of-charge event that is family and dog-friendly.

Live Music on the Patio at Di Fara

6-9 PM | 111 E. Chatham Street | Free

Join Di Fara Pizza Tavern in celebrating the holidays and a special staff member’s 21st birthday with live music on the patio from the Charlie Sothcott Trio.

Gingerbread Cookies & Crafts 1-3 PM | Parkside Town Commons, Flour Power Kids Cooking Studios Bring the family and create mini gingerbread cookies together that will leave Santa asking for seconds! At Flour Power, kids will get to stir, decorate and enjoy gingerbread cookies and also have some fun making gingerbread crafts that you can take home to enjoy too! The cost for this experience is $39 for 1 adult and 1 child. $15 per additional person. Here’s the event/registration page.

