Top 5 Stories of the Week: October 8, 2021

Cary, NC — Local government and event news were the classic combo for most-read stories this week.

From the Mayor’s blog and election news to some of Cary’s major annual festivals and fun outings for this weekend, here’s a quick look at CaryCitizen’s top 5 stories of the week.

Each week, Mayor Harold Weinbrecht recaps his last few days of meetings, events and topics of discussion in Cary’s local government. Here is what he shared this week.

Contests, games, live music, local craft beer, and an afternoon of fall fun for the whole family—including a kid’s corral—what’s not to love about Fest in the West? Here’s all the info on the upcoming festival.

Once a month we remind the community of the great talents that are set to hit the stage at Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre. This week, the October lineup was our third-most-read article. With still a couple of acts left to enjoy this month, here’s the lineup.

4. Weekend Events: Diwali, Beyond Film Festival & More

This may be the busiest weekend of the fall season in Cary so far. There’s the 2021 Diwali Festival, the annual BEYOND Film Festival hosted at the Cary Theater and lots more fun and interactive events to see in Weekend Events.

Cary, along with 29 other North Carolina municipalities is having its usual fall 2021 municipal election postponed to March 2022. In this story, we address why and explore the latest updates on the Town of Cary’s map redistricting efforts.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos by Kairis and Hal Goodtree.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.