Weekend Events: Diwali, Beyond Film Festival & More

Cary, NC — It’s set to be a jam-packed week of outdoor festivals and film screenings for the 2021 BEYOND Film Festival.

Thursday-Sunday: BEYOND Film Festival

Cary’s Film Festival, “BEYOND,” returns to The Cary Theater from October 7-10 this year.

The 4-day film festival will feature 35 independently produced short films as well as workshops, a screenwriting masterclass and table read. Learn all the details on showtimes, tickets and selected films for the competition in our full story on the festival.

Saturday, October 9, 2021

A Night Out at the Matthews House

5-10 PM | The Matthews House | 317 W. Chatham Street | Free

The historic house turned wedding and private event venue, The Matthews House in Downtown Cary will be hosting another free, open to the public “night out” this Saturday. The occasion will bring together live music, art, drinks for purchase and free food to enjoy as well as a dance party for those so inclined later in the evening.

There is no cover charge and the performer this time around is Julia Hader with art on display indoors, curated by Daphne Rodgers.

Cary Area EMS Free Seasonal Flu Vaccine Clinic

8 AM – 12 PM | Cary Area EMS | 107 Medcon Court

Join Cary Area EMS for a FREE seasonal flu vaccine clinic on Saturday, October 9 at Cary Area EMS headquarters, located at 107 Medcon Court, Cary, NC 27511.

Vaccines will be administered as long as supply lasts, and canned food donations will also be accepted onsite.

Fall Litter Sweep

8 AM – 1 PM | Registration Required

Volunteers are needed in the effort to ‘spruce up’ the Cary community with the Fall Litter Sweep this Saturday. This is a town-wide environmental service and waste reduction event that can be registered for through myCary.

As of this afternoon, Wednesday, October 6, there are 47 spots currently open on 3 of 4 total shifts.

The following shifts are available:

8-10 AM at Crossroads Mall

8-10 AM at Davis Drive Elementary School

11 AM – 1 PM at East Cary Middle School

11 AM – 1 PM at Page-Walker Arts and History Center

To learn more about environmental volunteering events with the Town of Cary, visit the Spruce page.

2021 Cary Diwali

3:15 – 7:30 PM | Koka Booth Amphitheatre | Free

Year after year, Cary Diwali is the largest free-to-attend cultural event in the Southeastern United States and it’s held right here in Cary at Koka Booth Amphitheatre.

Come and enjoy riveting performances from local artists and dance schools, delicious food from Indian restaurants and a spectacular end of the night fireworks show to commemorate this festival of lights celebrated all over the world. Here’s more about the significance of Diwali and the event details.

General admission lawn spots are free and parking will be $5.

Sunday, October 10, 2021

Downtown Cary Food & Flea Market

12-4 PM | Fidelity Bank Plaza | 100 W. Chatham Street

The Downtown Cary Food & Flea will be popping up for its monthly appearance in downtown Cary this Sunday. This particular market will be all about having a fall day of fun complete with live music, food trucks, craft beer, and over 65 of the best artists NC has to offer.

As always, this is a free family and dog-friendly event and comes around on the second Sunday of each month. For more on the Food and Flea, visit the Food & Flea Productions Facebook Page.

Story by Ashley Kairis photos courtesy of venue and artist websites.

