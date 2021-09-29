Cary Film Festival Kicks Off October 7th

Cary, NC — Cary’s Film Festival, “BEYOND,” returns to The Cary Theater from October 7-10 this year.

The 4-day film festival will feature 35 independently produced short films as well as workshops, a screenwriting masterclass and table read.

BEYOND 2021

Produced by the Cary Theater, BEYOND is a welcoming small-town North Carolina film festival that’s known for its hospitality and convenient walkability.

The name BEYOND pays homage to the theater’s slogan “Beyond Ordinary” which originates from the Town’s name from the late 1700s as “Bradford’s Ordinary.” It also represents a mission of going above and beyond in providing a unique setting to experience affordable art-house cinema in downtown Cary.

35 Films Chosen for Competition

The theater received a record number of entries this year, inviting 35 unique films for the festival competition. Each will screen in-theater with several workshops, filmmaker Q&As, and a table read planned throughout the 4-day film festival.

The films will be split into four blocks with multiple viewing opportunities throughout the festival. Here are the showtimes and the featured shorts. For more information and plot summaries, see the festival films page.

Film Block 1

Spotlight

Wear

All Shook Up

Otava

Un Cafecito

Pre-Existing Freedom

…And Then the Darkness

The Scavenger

Her Skin

Sea Salt Wind

Film Block 2

Prose

Good Boy Cerberus

The Best You Got

Our Side

The Secret Gift

New Mexico Deathwish Diatribe

Almost a Jingle

Death Returns

Nutcracker

Sea Salt Wind

Film Block 3

A Moment of Humanity

Little Girl Grace

EL OTOÑO DE TUS LABIOS

Bandwidth

Becoming Black Lawyers

MLK JR BLVD. Male

Yard Sale

Grief

Deepwater Sponger

Film Block 4

3:35 to Boston

Mixed Head

Otonashi

Alien Guy Tim

Le Varou

Free Order

Shadowboxing

Moments

Q&As, Workshops & a Table Read

Friday, October 8

1 PM – Workshop: Impactful Publicity Packs

3 PM – Workshop: Business of Film Composition

Saturday, October 9

10 AM – Workshop: Screenwriting Master Class

10 AM – Workshop: Camera Operations

2 PM – Winning Screenplay Table Read

9:30 PM – Marquee Party

Sunday, October 10

11 AM – Filmmakers Brunch

2 PM – Best of BEYOND

For more details, registration links and film block tickets, visit The Cary Theater website.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos courtesy of Hal Goodtree & The Cary Theater.

