Weekend Events: Foodie Fundraisers & Triangle Oktoberfest

Cary, NC — It’s looking like Cary is in for yet another beautiful weather weekend with highs in the 80s and lows into the 50s and 60s. For those looking to get out of the house and enjoy it a bit, here’s a look at some of this weekend’s events.

Friday, October 1, 2021

Mason’s Fish Fry Fundraiser

Green Level Baptist Church | 11 AM – 7 PM | $10/plate

As you may have seen on signs around town, this Friday will be the 39th Annual Fish Fry fundraiser event hosted by Cary’s Green Level Masonic Lodge #277.

All proceeds of the day will go to benefit the Masonic Home for Children in Oxford, NC and Whitestone, a Masonic & Eastern Star home.

Bands, Bites & Boats

5-7:30 PM | Bond Park Boathouse | Free

Bands, Bites and Boats is back for one event this year at the Bond Park Boathouse.

Come on over to take a boat out on the lake and listen to Mysti Mayhem, while the sun sets over Bond Park. Bites will be provided by the Oak City Fish & Chips food truck and beers will be on tap from Cary’s Brüeprint Brewing Company.

Saturday, October 2, 2021

Triangle Oktoberfest

Friday 5-10 PM | Saturday 12-8:30 PM | Tickets

The largest Oktoberfest of the Triangle returns this Friday and Saturday to Koka Booth Amphitheater.

The annual event is held in partnership by the Apex Sunrise and Cary MacGregor Rotary Clubs in collaboration with the Town of Cary. This year, Triangle Oktoberfest will take place Friday, October 1 from 5-10 PM and Saturday, October 2nd from 12-8:30 PM.

Farm to Fork Celebration & Fundraiser

6-9 PM | Good Hope Farm | Meal tickets $125

It’ll be an evening of dining and dancing under the stars at Good Hope Farm this Saturday night for their Farm to Fork celebration and fundraiser. The $125 “high-class hoedown” event tickets include a farm-fresh gourmet meal, locally brewed beer and cider, entertainment by a surprise musical guest, and a signature gift.

All profits of the event will go to support the work of Good Hope Farm in creating food security and agriculture education in the region. Vegetarian and non-vegetarian tickets are for sale here.

Sunday, October 3, 2021

Triangle Brass Band: “Brass For The Fun Of It”

5-7 PM | Sertoma Amphitheatre | 801 High House Road

The Triangle Brass Band opens its 2021 – 22 Season at Bond Park this Sunday with a variety of popular music from Big Band, the Beatles, Broadway and the Movies. They will also feature Zeb Jewell-Alibhai, local young jazz artist and a winner in their Virtual Music Competition held during the Pandemic. Visit Triangle Brass Band for more information.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos courtesy of venue and artist websites.

