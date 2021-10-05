Diwali 2021 Takes the Stage at Koka Booth Saturday

Cary, NC — The Cary Diwali Festival is back this weekend and is sure to remind attendees why it is known as the largest free-to-attend cultural event in the Southeastern United States.

The event, in years past, has drawn capacity crowds at Koka Booth Amphitheater with over 1,300 performers and over 13,000 attendees. Cary Diwali 2021 will feature some of the same unique experiences of Cary Diwali as in the years past, but with a few modifications to make the event safe for all attendees, participants, volunteers, and vendors.

Before we get to the event lineup and performance details, let’s first address the big question, what’s Diwali?

The Celebration of Diwali

Diwali is known as the most important celebration of the year in India and is observed by millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains across the world. It is a five-day Festival of Lights that, for some, also coincides with harvest and new year celebrations. It’s a festival that represents new beginnings and the triumphs of light over darkness as well as the good over the evil in the world.

Diwali in Cary

The event, over the years in Cary, has gained popularity among the local community outside of the Indian population and has been able to interest folks of a wide variety of diverse racial and cultural backgrounds (such as other Asian, White, and African-American communities) to come together and celebrate.

The event at Koka Booth Amphitheatre also serves as the largest performance platform for children and adults attending various music and dance schools in the Triangle Area.

Cary’s Diwali Festival is always a partnership project of Hum Sub Inc. and the Town of Cary. This event exemplifies a partnership between the Government and communities coming together, providing a great platform to celebrate diversity, facilitate cultural exchange, and being a catalyst for multi-cultural awareness of the community at large.

Event Schedule & Table Reservations

Saturday, October 9, 2021

Gates Open: 3 PM

Event Starts: 3:15 PM

Box Office will be open 2:30 – 7:30 PM

General admission lawn spots are free, but parking will be $5.

Koka Booth is also offering Reserved Gold Circle Tables at $75.00 per table while they last.

Performances, Food & Fireworks

Come and enjoy riveting performances from local artists and dance schools, delicious food from Indian restaurants, a musical love story in primetime – “Cary” On Love Stories! And, at the end of the night, there will be a dazzling display of fireworks to light up the night sky.

Please visit www.humsub.org to learn more about Cary Diwali 2021 and the history of Diwali.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos courtesy of Hal Goodtree, Amar Reddy and Humsub, Inc.

