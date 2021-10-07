Carving Pumpkins with Goats

Cary, NC — A short drive from Cary, you could carve a pumpkin in a field of goats.



That’s right, in Chapel Hill, at Spring Haven Farm, they give you the unique opportunity to pick from their own pumpkin patch and carve up a jack-o-lantern on a pasture of goats. The humans get the cute company and the goats get to help out by eating the innards of the pumpkins—now that’s a win-win.

When my fiancé and I went to the farm last Saturday, we got checked in after making a reservation online and we picked our medium-sized pumpkin and headed for the back of the farm. to get to the carving zone, we passed a kids activity zone, a hayride and a few chickens and roosters roaming around. Plus, for one $1 per bag of feed, you could get a bag of grain or carrots to help feed the farm’s pigs, cows, rabbits and one very adorable donkey.

The largest pasture was filled with standing tables spaced out along the grass with couples and families working on their pumpkins and laughing as the goats ate from their hands and jumped up on the tables with them. Friendly staff directed us and gave us all the carving and scooping tools needed along with a marker and some pattern and face ideas for the outline.

As we made our way in, I was amazed at how happy I was by simply being on a farm surrounded by animals. It’s always been so therapeutic for me to be around animals— so the combination of that and one of my favorite fall activities was priceless!

The goats even dressed for the occasion, most with a Halloween-themed bandana or shirt on. My favorite was a small white goat that was in a rainbow tutu. Definitely stood out and that one seemed to like hanging around our bucket of pumpkin “guts” as I call it.

After the pumpkin was made, we cleaned up and enjoyed the rest of the farm, grabbing lunch at the food truck on-site and feeding the multiple animals there were left to visit. The kids there had fairy hair and facepaint tents along with an ice cream truck to enjoy. All in all, it was a fantastic fall afternoon and it didn’t cost us much at all.

Tickets & Pricing

Admission is $13.50 per person, and pumpkins are $8 to $16, depending on the size. Kids age 3 and under are admitted for free. Pumpkin carving with goats will be available on the farm through October 31, 2021.

When you register online, you can choose a time slot between 10 AM and 6 PM, but once you arrive you can stay as long as the farm is open. The farm closes at 8 PM.

For more information on this experience and pricing, visit the farm’s bookings page.

Story and photos by Ashley Kairis.

